Penguins Announce Women's History Month Celebration

Starting March 1, the Pittsburgh Penguins are doing a special promotion that is sure to welcome more people to the world of hockey. The franchise dedicating the entire upcoming month to celebrating women's history. The Penguins Foundation, along with support from 84 Lumber, has announced a series of events designed to recognize and empower women throughout the Pittsburgh community.

The club is going all-in on their celebrations as multiple key initiatives have already been announced. This includes a $25,000 grant to one local-owned business. If this wasn't enough, the Her Hockey Day is also making its return for its eighth installment.

Pittsburgh is going to kick off the festivities with a public vote, which is going to see fans vote for the EmpowerHER Grant, presented by 84 Lumber. The aim of this grant will be to bring a local business to the forefront while supporting their operations.

More than 700 nominations were collected, and three finalists have been selected based on the impact of their business within the community.

Woman-Owned Business Supporting Women

The finalists are Brick House Chic Boutique, K-9 Confections and Lelulo's Pizzeria. Voting runs from February 23 through March 13, with the winner being announced at the Her Hockey Game on March 22. The EmpowerHER Grant is part of 84 Lumber's L.I.F.T. program with the Penguins.

Amy Smiley, Vice President of Marketing at 84 Lumber, explained the company's commitment to the initiative.

"As a woman-owned business, 84 Lumber is committed to supporting women-owned companies in the communities we serve," Smiley said.

The partnership extends beyond just the grant, encompassing multiple aspects of the March celebration.

"Our partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins through the Her Hockey Game, L.I.F.T. Panel, and EmpowerHer Grant reflects our focus on driving meaningful impact and supporting the growth of small businesses," she continued.

Her Hockey Day Returns

The Penguins will host the eighth annual Her Hockey Day when they face the Carolina Hurricanes at 3:00 PM on March 22. The event recognizes the incredible passion of women fans during the NHL's Celebrating Women's History Month. A special ticket package is available that includes a game ticket and an exclusive Her Hockey Day shirt designed by a female Penguins fan and artist.

Her Hockey Day will also include an auction running from March 22-30. The Penguins Foundation will auction off Her Hockey locker room nameplates, autographed memorabilia, art and more.

Proceeds from game day fundraising will support the Pittsburgh Pennies, a girls' ice hockey program established to increase girls participation in hockey and promote equality on the ice. The Penguins and 84 Lumber will also host a L.I.F.T. Women's Panel on March 22.

The panel will discuss the importance of women's empowerment in overcoming obstacles faced by females in the professional world, featuring accomplished women professionals from industries previously deemed male-dominant.

