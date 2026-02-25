Penguins Have Best GM in NHL Right Now

The Pittsburgh Penguins currently have the best general manager in the NHL.

The Penguins have had a surprising season in 2025-2026. Under the guidance of general manager Kyle Dubas, this team has simultaneously put itself into a playoff position while also acquiring the most draft picks in the first three rounds through the 2028 NHL Draft.

It’s not hyperbolic or facetious to say right now, that Dubas is the best GM in the entire league.

Puppet Master in Trade Market

Dubas has been fearless in pursuing his agenda with the Penguins. Through one and a half seasons, it’s safe to say the organization believes wholeheartedly in this approach.

Part of that approach has been utilizing the trade market with regularity. Not only has he been active, completing 10 trades since this past offseason began, but he’s been anything but precious with the players he parts with.

In the last seven calendar months alone, he’s traded away goaltenders Alex Nedeljkovic and Tristan Jarry while landing Stuart Skinner and Arturs Silovs, traded for and dealt defenseman Brett Kulak, and facilitated two separate trades with the Colorado Avalanche, where he acquired defenders and a draft pick.

That is a continuation of his approach since taking over the role. In a little under two seasons, the Penguins have gone from an organization with a bare cupboard to one of the teams in the best situations possible.

Jan 25, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Stuart Skinner (74) in net against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Draft Pick Stockpiler

All of this has been in the pursuit of retooling the Penguins’ organization while also surrounding Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin with a worthy supporting cast for one final playoff push.

But what makes it so impressive is the ability to add prospects and draft picks at an equally impressive rate. After their most recent deal with the Avs, the Pens netted yet another draft pick in the first three rounds.

That brings their total number of draft picks in the first three rounds to 16 over the next three drafts. Extending into the 2029 NHL Draft, they have 20 picks in the first three rounds.

This team was right on the edge of a full-blown, tear-em-down rebuild before Dubas arrived.

Now, this team might make a run at the Stanley Cup while improving their roster's outlook for the next five to 10 seasons. Who else is doing that as effectively in the NHL right now?

The answer is no one. Because, Dubas is the best general manager in the NHL right now.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!