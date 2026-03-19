Penguins Defenseman Back in Elite Form Ahead of Postseason

The first major move Kyle Dubas made as general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins was acquiring Erik Karlsson in the summer of 2023. It was an investment into this team's core and let them know that the organization wanted to make one more run at the Stanley Cup.

Things didn't go according to plan for the Penguins during the 2023-2024 season, as they missed the postseason. That same fate befell the team again in 2024-2025, and it seemed like Karlsson might be moved as the Pens entered into a rebuild.

It took nearly three years, but that trade for Karlsson is coming to fruition. The former Norris Trophy winner and 100-point scorer has returned to elite form, and it has the Penguins on the cusp of a playoff berth and unexpected Stanley Cup run.

Put your hand up if you're grateful for Erik Karlsson 🖐️



Most Points Since Olympic Break:

Nikita Kucherov - 20

Martin Necas - 19

Connor McDavid - 19

Erik Karlsson - 17



Karlsson also has multiple points in FIVE of his last six games (3G-9A) 🔥 pic.twitter.com/v0QFNYY0p1 — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) March 19, 2026

Karlsson's Monstrous Performance Since Olympics

Since games resumed following the 2026 Winter Olympics, no defenseman has been more productive than Karlsson. In 12 contests, he's scored five goals and added 12 assists for 17 points. Not only has that led all defensemen, it's also the fourth-most points scored by any skater in that span. Karlsson trails only Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid, Colorado Avalanche scorer Martin Necas and Tampa Bay Lightning MVP candidate Nikita Kucherov for the most points since the Olympic break.

As the Penguins PR team also pointed out, Karlsson's been producing in bunches. He's recorded multiple points five times in the past six games.

Mar 7, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) reacts after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Can Penguins Capitalize on Karlsson's Excellence?

With 14 games left in their schedule, Karlsson is poised to have his best offensive season in Pittsburgh. In 63 games played, he's posted nine goals and 43 assists for 52 points. He ranks ninth among NHL defensemen in scoring this season.

Even more important, Karlsson is playing like a Stanley Cup-winning defender. In order to make noise in the postseason, you need a number one defenseman in every way. You need a blue liner who plays at least 25 minutes, can score like a forward and has the speed and intelligence to recover and hold his own in his own end.

For the first time since the Penguins won back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017, they have the defenseman they've longed for.

It's taken a few years for things to come together, but the initial plan Dubas envisioned for this team is coming together. On the back of elite play from Karlsson, this Penguins team is nearing a postseason berth and who knows what happens after that.

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