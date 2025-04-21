Penguins GM Expects More From Erik Karlsson
Erik Karlsson has finished his second season with the Pittsburgh Penguins and for the second straight year, he played well below his expectations. The three-time Norris Trophy winner joined the Penguins with aspirations of helping compete for a Stanley Cup, but he just hasn’t been much help.
The Penguins have missed the playoffs in three consecutive seasons, but Karlsson recording 109 points over the last two years. In the grand scheme of things, that’s not a terrible number, but it’s well below what Karlsson is capable of.
Penguins president and general manager Kyle Dubas is well aware of what Karlsson should bring to the team, but just hasn’t been able to.
“We expect him to be one of the people that pulls us from where we’re at and into contention,” Dubas said.
Karlsson came to Pittsburgh with the hopes of chasing down the Stanley Cup. Karlsson is a future Hall of Fame player, but has yet to hoist the Cup over his head as a champion. That’s what drives Karlsson, but Dubas says actions speak louder than words.
“I had a long meeting with Erik on Friday,” Dubas said. “My push to him would be that his actions have to match his ambitions. That’s in consistency, preparation, training, like every other player on the team.”
Dubas noted that there is clearly still a lot left in the 34-year-old Karlsson’s tank.
“He has shown throughout the year that he has another level to him,” Dubas said. “Times playing for us, certainly playing for Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off.”
Karlsson was a crucial piece of Team Sweden’s lineup at the 4 Nations Face-Off, notching a goal and two assists for three points in three games played. Sweden didn’t compete in the 4 Nations Final, but Karlsson looked like one of the best players donning the Tre Kroner.
“He was a player that you would watch and say, ‘this guy can help any team no only contend, but win,’” Dubas said.
The future of Karlsson in Pittsburgh seems murky at best as another long offseason arrives. Karlsson can still perform at a high level, but it just hasn’t worked with the Penguins. Dubas will have a decision to make with Karlsson this summer, and we may have seen the last of Karlsson in a Penguins uniform.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!