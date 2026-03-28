Erik Karlsson Opens Up About Dan Muse’s Impact on Penguins

The 2025–26 season has been a roller coaster for the Pittsburgh Penguins, but lately, the team has been on an upward trajectory, showing steady improvement even if things are far from perfect.

It hasn’t been smooth. Injuries, inconsistency, and stretches without their biggest stars could have derailed the season entirely. Instead, the Penguins have found a way to stay afloat and are now pushing forward.

Since the Olympic break, both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have missed time, leaving a massive hole down the middle. This void has forced everyone else to elevate.

No one has answered that challenge more than Erik Karlsson, who has taken control of games and carried the load in ways only elite players can.

Karlsson’s Surge Leading the Charge

Karlsson isn’t just playing well...he’s playing at a level that feels similar to his peak years.

In March alone, he’s scored 8 goals along with 13 assists for 21 points, tying Martin Necas for second in the NHL during that span. The only player ahead is Nikita Kucherov, who is producing at a level not seen since Mario Lemieux in 1995–96 as he chases a third straight Art Ross Trophy.

For Karlsson, this stretch has been more than just production. It’s been dominance. He’s dictating pace, creating offense from nothing, and stabilizing a defensive group that has struggled at times this season.

But as much as this surge reflects individual brilliance, it also points to something bigger happening behind the bench.

Erik Karlsson vs. Avs last night pic.twitter.com/C0cDwosOEN — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) March 17, 2026

A New Voice, A New Identity

One of the most significant shifts this season came when the Penguins moved on from Mike Sullivan, the architect of their 2016 and 2017 Stanley Cup runs and one of the longest-tenured coaches in the league at the time.

In his place stepped Dan Muse, a fresh voice tasked with reshaping a team that had started to feel stuck.

Recently, Karlsson was asked by Paul Bizzonete during an NHL on TNT interview about Muse’s impact and didn’t hesitate to point to something deeper than systems or structure:

“I think just belief. He has a way he wants this team to play and I think it’s catered to the players that we have. I think he’s done a tremendous job not only with myself but everyone, no matter where you play in the lineup. I think that our fourth line has probably been amongst the best in the league in that regard. And you know, they are contributing not only defensively but they have a good feeling within themselves that they can contribute offensively as well. And when you feel good about your game, and the people around you let you know that it goes a long way, and I think that right from training camp he did a good job coming in not trying to demand things or telling us what to do necessarily, he gave us a base structure, he told us he believed in us and we went from there, and now we’re sitting here in a pretty good spot.”

It’s a revealing quote, not just for what it says, but for what it implies.

Karlsson answer suggests a shift in tone, where players feel trusted rather than controlled. His mention of the fourth line thriving is another clue. Under Muse, roles feel clearer, and players throughout the lineup are contributing with confidence instead of hesitation.

Erik Karlsson last night pic.twitter.com/f060q0Dbsk — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) March 27, 2026

There’s also a subtle contrast in how he describes the approach. Muse “didn’t try to demand things” but instead built a structure and let the group grow into it. That kind of language hints at a philosophical change from the previous regime. While Sullivan’s tenure brought championships, it’s possible that over time, the message lost some of its impact with a veteran-heavy roster.

Muse, by comparison, feels like a reset. A coach who understands the strengths of this specific group and builds around them instead of forcing a rigid system.

The Penguins aren’t just surviving — they’re starting to believe. Karlsson’s resurgence is the most visible sign, but the real story is how the entire roster has responded to a new voice and a new approach.

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