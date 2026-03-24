Penguins Set on Keeping Erik Karlsson

Since the return of the NHL season following the 2026 Winter Olympics break, times have been turbulent for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Their two pillars down the middle were suddenly gone. Sidney Crosby was sidelined after an injury in Milan, and Evgeni Malkin was serving a five-game suspension following his slash on Rasmus Dahlin.

For a team fighting to stay in the Eastern Conference race, it could have unraveled quickly. Instead, it forced a response.

Pittsburgh needed someone to carry the weight, to stabilize a lineup missing its identity. And in that moment, Erik Karlsson didn’t just step up — he took over.

Karlsson Playing Like His Prime Again

There have been stretches in Karlsson’s career where he has looked unstoppable. This might be one of them.

Through March, Karlsson has elevated his game to a level few thought was still possible. His 18 points, with seven goals and 11 assists, are tied for second in the NHL for the month alongside Martin Necas, trailing only Nikita Kucherov, who has 24 points with nine goals and 15 assists as he chases a third straight Art Ross Trophy while producing at a level not seen since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96.

Back-to-back two-goal games. Four straight multi-point performances. Ten points in a four-game span. These aren’t quiet contributions from the blue line; this is a defenseman dictating games, driving offense, and controlling pace in a way that reshapes how opponents defend.

EK65 is on another PLANET right now 🪐



Erik Karlsson now has:



🐧 Two goals today

🐧 Back-to-back two-goal games

🐧 10 points in his last four games

🐧 Four consecutive multi-point games pic.twitter.com/EtB03WyXzj — NHL (@NHL) March 21, 2026

That impressive run came to an end against the Carolina Hurricanes, a team that has had Pittsburgh’s number all season and also spoiled Sidney Crosby’s return to the lineup.

Even so, Karlsson has continued to anchor a Penguins defensive group that has been inconsistent at best. With increased responsibility, he has become the team’s engine, driving breakouts and, at times, finishing plays himself. It’s a version of him that feels familiar, reminiscent of his most dominant seasons.

Kyle Dubas Shuts Down Trade Speculation

With that level of play, it’s no surprise Karlsson’s name started circulating in trade conversations. But according to TSN insider Pierre LeBrun, Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas isn’t entertaining those ideas.

“Look at the way he’s playing. I mean, it’s Erik Karlsson of old. There will be serious interest in Erik Karlsson this summer,” LeBrun explained on Early Trading. “Having said that, I will tell you that I chatted with Penguins GM Kyle Dubas, who is not happy to have Karlsson’s name out there in terms of trade chatter. He is adamant that Karlsson has been such a great player for them this year, that he views Karlsson as a guy that they will continue to want to retool and put young players around, that he doesn’t see himself wanting to trade him this summer. He wanted to be clear about that with me and to spread the word, I guess, that he doesn’t view Erik Karlsson as a trade chip this summer.”

That stance says a lot about where Pittsburgh sees itself.

This isn’t a team looking to tear things down. It’s a team trying to extend its window and Karlsson is central to that plan. Dubas isn’t just valuing production; he’s recognizing how rare it is to have a defenseman capable of changing games the way Karlsson can.

Erik Karlsson vs. Avs last night pic.twitter.com/C0cDwosOEN — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) March 17, 2026

The Contract Factor and Long-Term Flexibility

Karlsson carries a $10 million cap hit through next season, but the deal’s structure makes it more manageable than it appears. He’s owed a $6 million signing bonus on July 1 and just $1.5 million in remaining salary. With the San Jose Sharks already retaining $1.5 million from the original deal, the financial burden is lighter than most elite contracts at that level.

For teams around the league, that kind of structure could make Karlsson an attractive trade target. For Pittsburgh, it creates flexibility. They’re not locked into a difficult financial situation — they’re holding a valuable asset with options.

Even with Dubas shutting down offseason trade talk, the reality is the Penguins don’t need to rush anything.

If the team stays competitive and pushes toward the playoffs, keeping Karlsson is the obvious move. Players like him don’t come around often, and moving him during a contending window would send the wrong message.

If things slip, though, the option remains. His contract, production and experience would make him one of the most sought-after names at the trade deadline.

Before the season began, there were questions about whether this Penguins core could still compete at a high level. Now, with Karlsson playing some of the best hockey of his career and management committed to building around him, the direction feels clearer.

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