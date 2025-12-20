Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin Earning Extension While Injured?

This season was supposed to feel magical in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang skating together for a 20th year felt like something to celebrate, not survive. Early on, it looked like the Penguins were ready to make it special.

Crosby and Malkin turned back time and led the league in goals and assists, respectively, controlling games the way they used to. For a brief stretch, Pittsburgh looked fast, dangerous, and relevant again.

Then everything flipped. The Penguins have gone through one of their most devastating losing streaks in years, maybe even decades. Leads vanish on a nightly basis, games slip away, and confidence feels fragile.

It’s made for a strange moment in franchise history. Crosby is one goal away from passing a massive Mario Lemieux milestone, yet the team can’t win a game. Add in the sale of the franchise for $1.7 billion, and nothing about this stretch feels normal.

The Game That Seemingly Changed Everything

This historic slide can be traced back to December 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Penguins had a 3–1 going into the third period. The Lightning stormed back to tie it, but Malkin scored late to put Pittsburgh ahead again. Then Nikita Kucherov tied it with just over a minute left.

It looked like we were headed for an unforgettable overtime featuring Malkin, Brandon Hagel, and Kucherov all one goal away from a hat trick. Instead, a highly-controversial review overturned the goal. Fans were robbed of a potentially legendary ending to the game, and it was later revealed that Malkin suffered an upper-body injury. Geno hasn’t played since.

The Penguins have lost all seven games without him. Before the injury, Malkin led the team in points for most of the season. Even now, after missing that much time, he still sits second in scoring only behind Crosby.

Evgeni Malkin:



16 points in 10 games

1st in the League in assists

T-1st in the League in points



39 years old. pic.twitter.com/msn6cd74X8 — NHL (@NHL) October 28, 2025

A Streak of Historic Collapses Without No. 71

Since Malkin went down, the losses haven't just been bad, they've been brutal. A shootout loss to the Dallas Stars after a late Miro Heiskanen goal. Another shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks after rookie Beckett Sennecke skated through traffic and tied the game with 0.1 seconds left — while Pittsburgh was on a power play.

The Penguins are now 0–5 in shootouts this season and have lost nine straight dating back to last year. They’ve won just one of their last 12 shootouts over two seasons. It’s become a serious problem.

It wasn’t all heartbreak for Pittsburgh. Crosby picked up assists in both shootout losses, leaving him just five points shy of tying Lemieux’s franchise record for regular-season points.

Then came Montreal, where Pittsburgh got out-goalied and lost 4-2. After that, the San Jose Sharks pulled off one of the wildest comebacks in NHL history, erasing a 5–1 third-period deficit before John Klingberg ended it in overtime. The Sharks' comeback was so miraculous, it brought longtime San Jose play-by-play announcer Randy Hahn to tears.

The following night, Pittsburgh’s late-game struggles continued. For the sixth straight game, the Penguins surrendered a third-period lead, coughing up four goals in the first seven minutes after entering the frame up 3–0. A late goal from Justin Brazeau forced overtime and Dylan Guenther needed just 42 seconds to finish it.

The numbers behind those two losses are almost unbelievable. Pittsburgh had a 99.9 percent chance to beat San Jose and a 97.9 percent chance against Utah. Losing both games works out to a 0.0021 percent probability — roughly one in 47,619. This isn’t just a slump. It’s a nightmare.

Evgeni Malkin is ONLY interested in playing hockey if it's with the Pittsburgh Penguins 🫣🔥



(h/t @TheRGMedia) pic.twitter.com/wjDmxGA40u — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 20, 2025

The next game somehow managed to be even stranger. Tristan Jarry faced his former team for the first time with Stuart Skinner starting for Pittsburgh, the goalie he was traded for. Edmonton won 6–4 as Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had four points.

Draisaitl also became the 103rd player in NHL history to reach 1,000 career points. Crosby added another assist, leaving him one shy of tying Mario Lemieux. A day later, things bottomed out further, as the Penguins were shut out 4–0 by the Ottawa Senators. The common factor in all these losses? No Evgeni Malkin.

Why Malkin Still Matters and the Contract Question

Everyone knew Malkin was important. This stretch has shown just how essential he is. Without him backing up Crosby down the middle, the Penguins have completely fallen apart.

Would these third-period collapses happen with Malkin on the bench? Would opponents feel as comfortable pushing back? Malkin doesn’t just score. He brings edge, leadership, and accountability. He demands more from teammates and isn’t afraid to do so loudly when needed.

He’s not afraid to drag his team into the fight. That presence matters, especially when games start slipping away.

The Penguins are NOT expected to offer Evgeni Malkin a contract extension after the upcoming 2025-26 season 😕



(via @JoshYohe_PGH) pic.twitter.com/Uk84VB7jiq — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) June 16, 2025

Malkin has been clear: he wants to finish his career in Pittsburgh. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $24.4 million deal. Rumors around the league suggest this could be his last season, though that may just be a negotiation tactic by management.

Still, letting one of Crosby, Malkin, or Letang walk prematurely would feel like a massive failure for both the organization and its fanbase. This trio has defined the franchise for two decades, and even nearing 40, Malkin has already shown this season that he still has plenty left in the tank.

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, Kyle Dubas and Malkin plan to revisit contract talks during the Olympic break in February. Given how the Penguins have looked without him, maybe waiting is unnecessary. Sometimes, a team shows you the answer before the question is even asked.

