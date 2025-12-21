Penguins Fall to Canadiens in Second Straight Shutout

The Pittsburgh Penguins can't find the back of the net.

After getting shut out 4-0 by the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 18, the Penguins were blanked again in a 4-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre.

The defeat extended Pittsburgh's winless streak to eight games at 0-4-4.

Head coach Dan Muse knows his team needs to find ways to capitalize on the chances they're creating, especially during a stretch like this when confidence can become an issue.

Execution Is the Problem

The Penguins generated more offense against Montreal than they did against Ottawa, but the results were the same. Muse said the team has to find ways to create better quality chances in the offensive zone and execute when opportunities present themselves.

"I think we've got to find ways to keep working on it, to create better quality there in the offensive zone," Muse mentioned. "Even tonight, there were things left on the table. And then I think it's also just the execution of some of the chances that we did get."

Muse acknowledged that when a team goes through a prolonged scoring drought like this, players can start pressing instead of playing their game. "You go through a stretch like we've been going through, and sometimes you start to grip the stick too tight. It doesn't work that way," Muse explained.

Skinner Kept Them in It

Stuart Skinner made his second start for the Penguins after being acquired in a trade from the Edmonton Oilers, and he was strong early. Without Skinner's performance in the first period, the game could have gotten out of hand quickly. Instead, Pittsburgh was only down 2-0 after one.

"There were a couple of sequences in shifts that you really saw just the way he competes, and he battles," Muse said.

The problem was the quality of chances the Penguins were surrendering. Muse pointed to specific breakdowns that led to Montreal's goals.

"The first one there, I think we're trying to do the right thing. It's a loose puck battle on a penalty kill, and it ends up being a shot in the slot that's a high-quality shot," Muse said. "The second one, we got a little bit tied up there in the neutral zone with one of our D, and we let them get a shot from that area. We don't want to be giving those up."

No Time to Feel Bad

The Penguins outshot the Canadiens 17-6 in the third period before Montreal added an empty-net goal. Skinner liked what he saw from the group in that final frame.

"Really like how we responded, especially being down three going into the third. How the guys came out was impressive," Muse continued.

The Penguins get an immediate chance for redemption Sunday night when they host Montreal in the second half of the home-and-home. Muse made it clear there's no time to sulk about the current losing streak.

"If we start feeling bad for ourselves, we put our heads down; we've got another hockey game here tomorrow night," Muse told reporters.

The head coach understands that they still have games in hand, and with their next game against the Canadiens, they have no option but to win it.

