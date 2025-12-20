Penguins' Dan Muse Shakes Up Defense After String of Losses

The Pittsburgh Penguins are searching for answers after losing seven games in a row, and head coach Dan Muse is shaking things up on defense. The first-year coach announced he's breaking up the pairing of Kris Letang and Colin Shea, hoping a new look can spark better results and end the team's brutal losing streak.

However, the head coach quickly clarified that this decision comes after careful consideration and looking at their defensive pairings instead of just being a knee-jerk reaction to a losing streak.

Muse also didn't shy away from giving his take on why he split the veteran pair of Letang and Shea, as he emphasized that their recent struggles have forced him to try new things. "Give it a different look, a different feel. We've lost a number of games here, and so, try something new."

That's the reality of coaching in the NHL. When you've dropped seven straight, you can't keep running out the same pairings and hoping for different results. Muse isn't content to stand pat. He's actively trying to find combinations that can help the Penguins snap their losing streak and get back on track.

Looking for Quick Chemistry

Dec 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) skates with the puck against the Utah Mammoth during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Muse made it clear he's not just making changes for the sake of making changes. He believes the new pairings have the potential to click quickly and provide better results on the ice.

"If it clicks and works, stick with it. And the goal is that it will. There's a lot of thought that goes into these types of decisions. We believe it's a pair that could find some chemistry quick."

That's the hope whenever a coach shuffles the lines or defensive pairings. You're looking for that combination of players who complement each other's strengths and cover each other's weaknesses. Sometimes it takes time to develop that chemistry, but Muse is betting on finding it quickly with the new look.

Thoughtful Decision

Muse wanted to make sure people understood this wasn't a panic move. The coaching staff put serious thought into which pairings might work better given the current situation.

The Penguins desperately need to find a way to tighten up defensively and start winning games again. Seven straight losses is unacceptable for a team with championship aspirations. Breaking up a veteran pairing like Letang and Shea is a significant move, but when you're in a seven-game skid, bold changes are necessary.

Whether the new pairings deliver the chemistry Muse is looking for remains to be seen. But the Penguins coach is willing to make tough decisions to turn things around, and that's exactly what the team needs right now as they try to end this losing streak and climb back into playoff contention.

