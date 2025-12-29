Pair of Penguins' Forwards Becoming Top Trade Targets

The Pittsburgh Penguins began the year looking like a postseason team. Despite an aging core and their new crop of top prospects several years away from the NHL, the Penguins were one of the biggest surprises of the early portion of the 2025-2026 season.

Lately, the Penguins have returned to earth. They hold a record of 16-12-9 for 41 points, and they sit one point back of a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Barring major improvements over the coming weeks, the Penguins are likely heading for their fourth consecutive missed postseason. While that's disappointing for Penguins fans, it's good news for their general manager, Kyle Dubas, and his desire to keep infusing young talent into the organization. Two particular forwards stand out as emerging trade targets around the NHL.

Highly Coveted Power Forwards

Justin Brazeau and Anthony Mantha are both in their first seasons with the organization, but it wouldn't be surprising if both are gone before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

Mantha was brought in as a rental, making this possibility all the more likely. He signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Penguins before the season. A three-time 20-goal scorer, Mantha's enjoying his best campaign in several seasons. Through 37 games, he's scored 12 goals and added 13 assists for 25 points, putting him on pace for a fourth 20-goal campaign. His blend of size, tenacity, and speed is something every playoff team wants to add to their roster, and that is going to be the case yet again in the months until the deadline.

Brazeau has been just as impactful in his first year with the team. The bruising middle-six winger has looked like a perfect fit with the Penguins. Despite missing some time due to injury, he's registered 11 goals and 18 points in 23 games played. He can hit and score, making him the ultimate deadline target for a contending team.

Dec 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Justin Brazeau (16) reacts against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What Could Penguins Get in Return?

The Penguins are all-in on the rebuilding process, even as they float around the playoff race. That means players like Brazeau and Mantha are prime candidates for the organization to move.

Going in their favor is how well they're playing in Pittsburgh. It's going exactly how the Pens hoped while maximizing their trade value and interest around the league.

If Dubas plays his cards right, the Pens could net a nice return for these players. Mantha will likely yield a second-round pick or a mid-round pick plus another exciting prospect.

Brazeau is a tougher evaluation. He's played so well in Pittsburgh that they could demand a similar package as the one they seek for Mantha. Plus, his skillset is perfectly tailored to the postseason. For any team that wants to take over the Florida Panthers as the league champions, they'll need to get tougher without sacrificing offense. For the right team, the Penguins could land a package that makes the entire league shake its head.

As the next few weeks pass, the conversations around these two names will only pick up. Expect many teams to inquire and try to pry those players out of Pittsburgh.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!