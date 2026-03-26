Kyle Dubas Explains Why Penguins Traded for Elmer Soderblom

Since taking over the Pittsburgh Penguins front office in 2023 as President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Kyle Dubas hasn’t had the luxury of patience. The mandate was clear from day one — win now, while the window with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang is still open.

That hasn’t always been easy, but the 2025–26 season has started to feel like a turning point. In the 20th season of Crosby, Malkin, and Letang playing together, the Penguins once again look like a team capable of competing in the postseason. The roster feels deeper, faster, and more balanced than it has in years.

A big reason for that is Dubas’ relentless approach to roster building.

Few general managers in the league have been as active. In 2025 alone, Dubas made 19 trades — one of the highest single-year totals in NHL history. From flipping Tristan Jarry for Stuart Skinner, to acquiring Sam Girard, to adding Yegor Chinakhov and Anthony Mantha, the moves have been constant and, more importantly, impactful.

Why Elmer Soderblom Fits Pittsburgh’s Plan

Even with that level of activity, Dubas wasn’t done. At the trade deadline, the Penguins added a promising forward, acquiring 6-foot-8 Elmer Soderblom from the Detroit Red Wings for a 2026 third-round pick.

At first glance, it’s a move that might not grab headlines. But like many of Dubas’ decisions, it’s layered.

Soderblom, 24, was selected in the sixth round (159th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft. Since then, he has split time between the Red Wings and their AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins.

He's been taller than his older brother since he was 9 😂



Get to know new Penguins forward Elmer Soderblom 👇@TheHaileyHunter | #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/YofWVPsD5h — SportsNet Pittsburgh (@SNPittsburgh) March 15, 2026

At 6-foot-8, he immediately becomes one of the tallest players in the NHL. He’s not a finished product, but that’s part of the appeal. Following the trade deadline, Dubas offered insight into the thinking behind the move:

"He’s a player we identified throughout the year as someone who fits the age group we’re trying to bring in. He’s under contract this year and next, and then becomes a restricted free agent, so we have team control beyond that. He fits a prototype we don’t have in our prospect pool — he’s a very tall player—and his skating has continued to improve over time. Detroit’s development program has done a good job with him, although they have a deep pool of younger players and high-end picks. He was someone we felt might become available," said Dubas. "What stands out is his ability to forecheck, disrupt plays, and win pucks back. That’s something we’ve identified as an area to add more of across the lineup. We already have players like Desharnais, Lizotte, and Acciari who do that well, but adding more helps. The key for us is his term and control, and the ability to develop him further."

There’s a lot to unpack in that answer, but the message is clear. This isn’t just about adding size. It’s about adding a specific type of player — one who can pressure defenders, recover pucks, and extend offensive-zone time.

Soderblom gives Pittsburgh another layer in that department. He also fits the timeline Dubas is trying to build toward. While the Penguins are still very much in win-now mode, there’s a clear effort to bring in younger players who can grow into larger roles.

Soda.

Elmo.

Glue guy.



Elmer Soderblom nets his first as a Penguin! 🐧 pic.twitter.com/oQlQfZghsR — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 17, 2026

A Low-Risk Bet With Real Upside

In many ways, this is the kind of move that defines smart roster management.

The cost — a third-round pick — is reasonable. The upside — a unique, hard-to-play-against forward who could carve out a meaningful role — is worth the gamble.

If it doesn’t work out, the downside is limited. If it works out, the Penguins may have found something valuable: a player who brings an element their lineup lacks and one who can grow alongside the next wave of contributors.

For Dubas, this is the balancing act. Win now, while quietly building for what comes next. If Soderblom develops the way Pittsburgh hopes, this trade may end up being another example of Dubas finding value where others weren’t looking.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!