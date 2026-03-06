Penguins Acquire Red Wings Forward Ahead of Deadline

The Pittsburgh Penguins have operated under very specific guidelines since Kyle Dubas took over as general manager, and that mission continued in their latest trade with the Detroit Red Wings.

The Penguins are in a playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division, surprising nearly everyone in the NHL. As the team tries to compete potentially one final time with their current leadership core, they've also had a heavy eye toward the future. Focusing on young players needing new starts, the Pens have had great success with reclamation projects over the last two seasons.

The Penguins begin their latest one by trading for Red Wings forward Elmer Soderblom. In exchange, the Penguins sent the Wings a 2026 third-round pick.

The Penguins have acquired forward Elmer Soderblom from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a 2026 third-round draft pick (originally belonging to San Jose).



What Penguins Get in Soderblom

Soderblom is a 24-year-old forward out of Sweden. The 6'8" forward can play both at center and on the wing, and also brings a massive frame. There are tons to like about his game, and he's been a productive player in the AHL.

The key, and the big problem, has been finding consistency at the NHL level. Soderblom has struggled throughout the last three seasons, bouncing between the NHL and AHL.

This season has been his most heavily featured one in Detroit, playing in 39 contests. Playing less than 11 minutes per game, he's been unable to find the scoresheet often. He has just two goals and three points on the season.

His best offensive campaign came last year, recording four goals and 11 points in 26 NHL contests.

Now with the Penguins, he'll get the chance to prove he is a full-time NHL player in the right environment and circumstance.

What This Means for Red Wings

The Red Wings are right in the thick of the playoff race as well. For the second year in a row, they've been a team on the rise around the Trade Deadline. Needing more reinforcements, this move to send Soderblom out was partially a logistics one. They needed another roster spot after acquiring veteran winger David Perron. This also allows them more flexibility for another potential trade before the Deadline passes.

The Red Wings currently sit in third place in the Atlantic Division, but that's a great spot to be in. They trail the Tampa Bay Lightning by three points for first place, and right now are set up for a first-round matchup against the Buffalo Sabres. Despite giving up a young player, the Red Wings are still in a great position to win the rest of the season.

