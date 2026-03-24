Hurricanes Spoil Sidney Crosby’s Return to Penguins



When Sidney Crosby went down at the 2026 Winter Olympics, the hockey world paused. Even now, in the later stages of his career, his presence still shapes the league in a way few players ever have.

So when word spread that Crosby was set to return, the buzz followed quickly. For a Penguins team fighting to stay in the playoff picture, it felt like reinforcements had finally arrived.

To their credit, Pittsburgh had held steady without him, highlighted by a dominant 7-2 win over the league-leading Colorado Avalanche. That game featured a statement performance from Geno, who recorded two goals and three points in his return from a five-game suspension.

After weeks of uncertainty, Crosby was back in the lineup at a moment when the Penguins needed every advantage, and the team looked to him to help turn a challenging stretch into an opportunity.

Hurricanes Steal the Spotlight in Crosby’s Return

Instead, the Carolina Hurricanes had other plans.

One of the NHL’s most consistent teams this season, Carolina has built its identity on speed, structure, and chemistry. Their young core moves the puck quickly, pressures relentlessly, and rarely gives opponents room to breathe.

Crosby’s return game turned into a back-and-forth battle that delivered on the hype.

The Hurricanes struck first, with Jordan Martinook opening the scoring in a quiet first period. Pittsburgh responded in the second when Crosby found space after a strong forecheck from Rickard Rakell and slipped a backhand through the five-hole to tie the game (video below).

WELCOME BACK, SIDNEY CROSBY 🚨



He finds the back of the net in his return to the lineup! pic.twitter.com/DBlxODxNG3 — NHL (@NHL) March 19, 2026

Jackson Blake restored Carolina’s lead before the third, setting the stage for chaos.

Seven goals followed in a wild third period, pushing the game to a 5-5 tie. It felt like the kind of night that would end with Crosby as the hero.

Instead, it ended with Sean Walker scoring with just 29 seconds left in overtime, sealing a 6-5 Hurricanes win and spoiling Crosby’s long-awaited return.

Penguins Trying to Balance Highs and Lows

In their next game against the Winnipeg Jets, the Penguins confronted their season-long shootout struggles against one of the NHL’s best goalies, three-time Vezina winner and last season’s MVP Connor Hellebuyck. With a 1-10 record heading into the game, they managed to pull it off.

Crosby played a key role, assisting on Erik Karlsson’s game-tying goal in the third period to force overtime (video below). From there, the Penguins finally snapped their shootout woes, earning a much-needed win.

LET KARL COOK 👨‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/ecDHvMGAIL — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 21, 2026

It felt like a response, a reset. Then came the rematch with Carolina, and this time there was no late-game drama — just a harsh reality check.

The Hurricanes jumped on Pittsburgh early, with Sebastian Aho scoring on the power play just 47 seconds into the game. By the end of the second period, the Penguins trailed 4-0, struggling to match Carolina’s pace or execution.

Crosby helped set up a goal by Egor Chinakhov to avoid the shutout, but the damage was already done. The 5–1 loss marked their second defeat to the Hurricanes in four days, and this one didn’t come with any silver lining. It was their third loss to Carolina in 12 days, if you include the 5–4 shootout defeat on March 10, when both Crosby and Malkin were out of the lineup.

Penguins Confront Hard Truths

After the game, Bryan Rust didn’t sugarcoat it.

“For whatever reason, I don’t think we had the best legs today,” Rust said. “And I think, as a result, we were playing the game a bit slowish, caused us to turn the puck over a lot. Anytime you do that, especially against a team like that, it’s going to be a recipe for an unhappy night.”

Against average teams, the Penguins can survive nights like that. Against Carolina, they can’t. The Hurricanes don’t just capitalize on mistakes — they create them, forcing opponents into rushed decisions and broken structure.

Crosby’s return was supposed to signal momentum. In flashes, it has. But these games against Carolina served as a reminder that the path forward won’t be easy. The Penguins have the experience, the star power, and the belief, but against the league’s best, execution has to match intent

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