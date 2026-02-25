Penguins' Sidney Crosby Placed on Injured Reserve

Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins has officially been placed on injured reserve due to a lower-body concern sustained in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. In a corresponding move, according to the team's social media, the Pittsburgh NHL franchise has activated Kris Letang from IR.

Forward Sidney Crosby (lower-body) has been placed on Injured Reserve.



Defenseman Kris Letang has been activated from Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/sHMiS02YHh — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 25, 2026

Crosby previously left Canada's quarterfinal Olympic matchup against Czechia early and did not see action in the semifinal win against Finland or against the U.S. in the eventual 2-1 overtime gold medal win for the Americans. He was shown in pain on the bench for some time and then went down the tunnel for the locker room.

The injury occured when Crosby dumped the puck into the offensive zone near the center line and Czechia defenseman Radko Gudas stepped up on the veteran center. Trying to avoid the hit, he ducked down low but fell awkwardly with Gudas landing on top of him. His right leg also appeared to bend awkwardly.

The Pittsburgh Penguins' star appeared to keep weight off of his right leg as he skated to the bench and departed to the locker room for further evaluation.

It has since been reported that Crosby has since undergone a MRI and was also seen wearing a walking boot at the Canadians' hotel on Feb. 20.

After taking home the silver, the Canadian told the media that it's a lot easier to play than to watch from the bench.

"I think everyone should be proud of the way the team performed. I thought that obviously we did everything but score. In every facet, we were just so good today. We deserved better and unfortunately, we didn't come away with the win ... It was pretty close [to me playing,]" he said.

"Ultimately, I wasn't able to go out there and do what I needed to do to help the team. So at that point, you have to make a decision that's best for the group and [it] was not an easy one, but that's hockey. It's hard, you just try to be around and be a positive influence," Crosby Continued.

Sidney Crosby Goes on Injured Reserve Following Olympics

Through the first three Winter Olympics games, Crosby posted six goals (two goals, four assists) for Team Canada. Connor McDavid wore the "C" in his place throughout the remainder of the Winter Olympics.

Crosby — who is 38 — has a whopping 1,746 points across 652 goals and 1,094 assists. He has played his entire career with the Penguins after being selected by Pittsburgh at No. 1 overall back in 2005.

The Penguins are slated to resume play following the Olympic break on Feb, 26 against the New Jersey Devils. The Devils have USA star Jack Hughes on their roster — who potted the OT winner for the Americans. Puck drop is slated at PPG Paints Arena for 7:00 p.m. EST.

Pittsburgh most recently defeated the Buffalo Sabres, 5-2, in the game immediately prior to the break in play due to the Winter Games. According to Pittsburgh Penguins PR, Crosby is expected to miss at least four weeks.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!