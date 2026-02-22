Sidney Crosby's Absence Looms Large for Canada

Something was missing for Team Canada in their gold-medal contest loss to the United States. Instead of taking home the top prize like they expected, they head back with the silver medal.

The key difference for Team Canada was how their top players performed compared to those of the United States. When Auston Matthews stepped up his defensive game, and goalie Connor Hellebuyck stole the show for Team USA, Canada had no answer.

The reality is that Canada severely missed captain Sidney Crosby. He was the player who would have stepped up in this must-win game. Without him, Canada had no one who could capture the magic that Crosby provides in these situations.

Canada's Top Dogs Fail to Show Up

While the United States' top players led the way to the gold medal, Canada's top players were held in check. Defenseman Cale Makar scored Canada's lone goal in the game, but that was the extent of their offensive production.

They needed their top two forwards, Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon, were the key in this gold medal contest. MacKinnon stepped up in the semifinal, scoring the game-winner late in the third period over Finland.

In the gold medal match, McDavid and MacKinnon disappeared. Both forwards finished with zero points. Teenage sensation Macklin Celebrini, who led Canada in goals, was also held off the scoresheet.

The Difference Between McDavid and Crosby

For the record, this is not about individual accolades and excellence. McDavid was named the top forward and MVP of the tournament after leading all skaters in scoring. MacKinnon was also excellent for much of the tournament.

But when it counted the most, the duo sputtered.

It's hard not to recall the 2010 or 2014 Games and Crosby's ability to step up. He's forever enshrined in Canada's history for his Golden Goal in 2010 and leading the team to another in 2014. He scored a goal in both gold medal contests, because of course he did.

That's the difference between McDavid and Crosby at this stage of their careers. As legendary an individual as McDavid is, he's failed to guide his teams to the ultimate prize at the top level. Is he to blame? Not entirely, but his lack of team success can't be ignored.

It's not a guarantee, but with Crosby healthy and in the lineup, things might have turned out just a bit differently for Canada. That's what having the greatest captain and player of your generation in the lineup brings, and that's just how meaningful his loss was for Canada in the gold medal contest.

