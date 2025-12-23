Penguins' Sidney Crosby's Historic Moment Had Unsung Hero

Sidney Crosby finally stands alone atop the Pittsburgh Penguins record book, passing Mario Lemieux for the franchise lead in regular-season points and climbing to eighth on the NHL’s all-time scoring list. It was a moment decades in the making, one that felt both inevitable and surreal.

For the city of Pittsburgh, the milestone carried emotional weight. Lemieux didn’t just set records, he saved the franchise, and Crosby didn’t just chase them — he sustained it. One legend built the foundation. The other fortified it for a generation.

The numbers add perspective. Lemieux reached his 1,723 points in just 915 games. Crosby needed 1,387 to get there. Different eras, different paths, same standard of excellence.

And when history finally arrived, it came the right way — at home, in front of the fans who have watched Crosby grow from "Sid the Kid" into the face of the franchise.

A Celebration Fit for a Captain

The moment Crosby passed Lemieux, the Penguins bench emptied. Teammates flooded the ice, surrounding their captain in a spontaneous, emotional celebration.

In the stands, Crosby’s parents watched through tears as their son reached a place few athletes ever touch. Years of sacrifice, pressure, and expectation crystallized into a single memory inside PPG Paints Arena.

A bit later into the firs period, with only a couple of minutes left in the frame, the celebration deepened. A tribute video rolled, showing some of the best moments from Crosby’s journey alongside reflections from Lemieux himself. Then the building went silent as Mario spoke directly to Sid, thanking him for everything he’s meant to Pittsburgh and the game of hockey.

From one 🐐 to another. pic.twitter.com/M3drq86PqV — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 22, 2025

It was powerful. It was perfect. And it nearly overshadowed someone else who made sure the night didn’t slip away.

The Goaltender No One Was Talking About

Lost beneath all the noise was Arturs Silovs — the quiet backbone of the night.

Acquired from Vancouver in July of 2025, Silovs was originally drafted by the Canucks in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Draft. His NHL resume remains brief. Including 10 playoff appearances in the 2024-25 season, this was just his 45th career game in the NHL.

But circumstances change quickly. With Tristan Jarry traded to Edmonton for Stuart Skinner, and the Penguins also carrying young goaltenders Joel Blomqvist and Sergei Murashov in the system, Silovs suddenly finds himself stepping into a larger role.

And on a night that demanded composure, he delivered it.

The Save That Made History Possible

Silovs stopped 22 of 25 shots, including a massive save on Cole Caufield in the final seconds of overtime that pushed the game into a shootout (video below). He followed that up with two calm, controlled stops in the shootout to finally snap Pittsburgh’s nine-game shootout losing streak and eight-game losing streak.

Yet his most important save came earlier — and it’s already being quietly erased from highlight packages.

Before Crosby recorded his record-breaking point, Josh Anderson broke free on a clean breakaway. Silovs stood tall, denied him, and sent the Penguins the other direction (video below). Seconds later, Crosby made history.

The beautiful save by Artur Silovs that led to Sidney Crosby getting his 1,724th NHL point is already being cut from every clip of the historic moment. Full video below⬇️ #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/af8OnYHVga — Sam Len (@SamLenSports) December 22, 2025

If Silovs doesn’t make the stop on Anderson, the night could have played out very differently. The record may not have fallen, and the Penguins’ losing streak could have reached nine straight games. Instead, the milestone moment arrived exactly when it needed to.

Recognition Where It’s Due

Silovs’ performance didn’t come with a spotlight or a ceremony. It came with calm saves, sharp reads, and poise beyond his experience. He was steady in regulation, brilliant in overtime, and composed in the shootout.

Crosby deserved every cheer. Lemieux deserved every word spoken. But Silovs deserved recognition, too — at least a third star, and certainly a place in the story.

Because sometimes, history needs a quiet hero. And on the biggest night in Penguins franchise history, Arturs Silovs made sure it happened.

