Team Canada Loses Sidney Crosby for Semifinals Despite Ice Session

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby skated in a closed practice session Friday morning as he continues recovering from his lower-body injury. The 38-year-old has been ruled out for Canada's Olympic semifinal against Finland at 10:40 a.m. ET despite the encouraging development.

Crosby's ability to test the injury on ice represents progress in his recovery timeline. The three-time Stanley Cup champion left Wednesday's quarterfinal victory over Czechia midway through the second period after landing awkwardly on his right leg while avoiding a hit from Radko Gudas.

Positive Sign Despite Uncertainty

Ryan Rishaug of TSN reported Friday that Crosby participated in the closed ice session as planned. The opportunity to skate provides valuable information about his injury status and potential ability to return if Canada wins in the semifinals.

Team Canada head coach Jon Cooper maintained Thursday that Crosby has by no means been ruled out of the tournament. The captain's participation in Friday's practice session supports Cooper's optimistic assessment despite the out designation.

Crosby attempted to return for another shift during Wednesday's quarterfinal before ultimately heading to the dressing room. He did not return to action as Canada rallied from a 3-2 deficit to defeat Czechia 4-3 in overtime.

Lineup Adjustments Continue

Canada adjusted its forward lines after losing Crosby midway through the quarterfinal. Cooper moved Macklin Celebrini onto the top unit alongside Connor McDavid and Tom Wilson. Nathan MacKinnon continued centering the second line as Canada searched for the tying goal.

The lineup shuffles proved effective when Nick Suzuki tied the game with 3:27 remaining in regulation. Mitch Marner scored the overtime winner 82 seconds into the extra period to send Canada through to the semifinals.

As planned Crosby skated this morning in a closed ice session. Remains doubtful for tonight but certainly a good sign he was able to test things out. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) February 20, 2026

Crosby's absence will force Cooper to maintain those adjusted line combinations against defending Olympic champion Finland. The Penguins captain has contributed significantly to Canada's tournament run despite his limited ice time in the quarterfinal.

Medal Round Stakes

Canada faces Finland with a gold medal game berth at stake on Friday morning. The defending champions defeated Switzerland 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday to reach the semifinals. Finland captured Olympic gold in 2022 at Beijing when NHL players did not participate.

McDavid leads the tournament with 11 points and sits one point away from breaking the Olympic record for most points when NHL players compete. Celebrini follows with nine points as Canada's dynamic duo spearheads the offensive attack.

The United States meets Slovakia in Friday's second semifinal at 3:10 p.m. ET. Winners advance to Sunday's gold medal game at Santagiulia Arena, while losers compete Saturday for bronze. Canada seeks its first Olympic gold with NHL players since capturing the 2014 Sochi title.

