Team Canada, Penguins Can Exhale After Sidney Crosby News

Team Canada's gold medal hopes received a critical blow when Pittsburgh Penguins superstar and captain Sidney Crosby exited their quarterfinals matchup. Trying to avoid an attempted hit from Czechia defender Radko Gudas, Crosby ducked down low and landed awkwardly on his right leg.

After trying to take another shift, the Penguins veteran left the ice again and did not return.

The play that knocked Crosby out of action looked gruesome, and the immediate conclusion was that he would be out for the remainder of the Olympics. That isn't the case, however, as Canada's head coach Jon Cooper set the record straight. While they do not have an answer regarding his status against Finland in the semis, Cooper made it clear that Crosby has "by no means" been ruled out yet.

"We're not going to put anyone in harm's way," he said, per ESPN's Emily Kaplan. "But if he can play, he's definitely going to. We'll know more again in 24 hours."

What This Update Means for Canada

Maybe, just maybe, Canada will have their full arsenal at their disposal in this critical contest. Finland, the defending gold medalists from 2022, are a tough out with a healthy roster. Down their captain and a top center, Canada is at a huge disadvantage going against the defending champions.

Cooper's update should not be taken as confirmation of Crosby's return, however. Cooper was ambiguous at best regarding his status, and there likely won't be any confirmation before puck drops.

Still, the hope of having Captain Canada in the lineup is a difference maker. Canada expects to win gold, but the road becomes that much more navigable with Crosby leading the charge.

Feb 13, 2026; Milan, Italy; Sidney Crosby of Canada during the warm up before the match against Switzerland in men's ice hockey group A play during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

What This Update Means for Penguins

If Canada is breathing a sigh of relief, the Penguins are exhaling with even more relief. The organization has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the NHL season, currently sitting in second place in the Metropolitan Division. Against all odds and general expectations, the Penguins find themselves in a playoff position.

That is largely due to Crosby's play. In 56 games, the captain has 27 goals and 32 assists for 59 points to lead the Pens in scoring. He's been a dynamic force on both ends of the ice once again, and he's on pace to extend his NHL record of seasons averaging at least a point per game.

With this news, the Penguins' season might just be saved.

