Center Trade Coming For Penguins?
Kyle Dubas made a pair of trades this week, bringing center Cody Glass and a handful of draft picks to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Glass joins his third organization hoping to live up to expectations as a first-round pick in 2017.
The 25-year-old center will come to Penguins training camp, looking to earn a roster spot at a crowded center ice position. They have seven centers on the NHL roster and two prospects that could see NHL time this season, Sam Poulin and Vasily Ponomarev.
Some centers, Blake Lizotte, Noel Acciari, and Kevin Hayes, could move to the wing, creating room for everyone. However, with Dubas and the organization continuing to collect draft capital aggressively, making a trade is a likely avenue the Penguins could take to create more opportunities for their younger centers.
Lars Eller's name was mentioned in trade speculation leading up to the trade deadline last March, with Chris Johnston of The Athletic calling Eller "an ideal depth addition for a contending team." Eller stabilized the Penguins' third line, providing consistent defensive performances in all 82 games and adding 31 points (15G-16A).
With only one year remaining on his contract, Eller's stock may be even higher entering the 2024-25 season.
Acciari could also find his name in trade speculation this season. The veteran forward struggled with injuries last season but remains a solid defensive depth option and has tremendous value on the penalty kill.
His contract, two years remaining at $2 million, could turn away potential trade partners, but contenders lacking center depth may look to the Penguins and Acciari as the season progresses.
The Penguins have created a logjam at center, and with a handful of young players ready to push for NHL playing time, a trade may be on the horizon for one of their veterans.
