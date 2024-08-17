Conor Geekie Wants to Crack Lightning's Roster
The Tampa Bay Lightning haven't had a top prospect in their organization over the last five years. It's the price you pay when you're aggressively pursuing championships, as the Lightning gave away multiple first-round draft picks and prospects in return for players that helped the team win back-to-back Stanley Cups during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
This offseason, the Lightning finally acquired a blue-chip prospect, sending defenseman Mikhail Sergachev to the Utah Hockey Club in exchange for a package that included forward Conor Geekie. Geekie was the organization's top draft choice in the 2022 draft, as the then-Arizona Coyotes selected Geekie 11th overall. The 6'4 center is a hulking forward with premium offensive upside, something the Lightning have lacked in young talent since the team drafted and developed Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point.
For Geekie, this is just another opportunity to prove he's an NHL player. In Tampa, the 20 year old will get a chance to crack the NHL lineup this season, although it's likely he begins the year in the AHL. One way he can do so is by showing off his improved defensive game, something Geekie's focused on. He spoke with NHL.com at the Lightning's prospect development camp about his efforts to make the NHL this season.
"I still wanted to go out in the defensive situations and be the guy that everyone hates to play against," he said. "My dad and my brothers always harped on me to make sure you're playing both sides of the puck, and younger me would tell them to take a hike or something like that. I finally flipped a switch and decided I want to be that type of player."
A two-way center would be the perfect addition to the Lightning's lineup. Geekie is coming off of 99 points in 55 games in the Western Hockey League, his best offensive season in juniors. Add in his commitment to defense and his size, and the Lightning have e player that is sure to be a contributor in the near future. The organization isn't going to rush the young center, but that doesn't change the fact that the Lightning see big things from Conor Geekie.
