Hurricanes Make Front Office Moves
The Carolina Hurricanes shook up their organization this offseason. Former general manager Don Waddell resigned after 10 years with the Canes, paving the way for Eric Tulsky to take over the position. After navigating the beginning of the summer, which saw the departure of seven players via free agency, Tulsky is adding to his front office staff in advance of the 2024-2025 season.
The Hurricanes announced two moves simultaneously, shaking up their general management team. Tulsky made the announcement himself, sharing that the Canes hired Tyler Dellow as assistant general manager and promoted Darren Yorke from the same role to associate general manager. Dellow is an outside hire for the organization, but Tulsky is excited for what he can bring.
“Tyler has an encyclopedic knowledge of hockey data and is both creative and detail-oriented in applying it to building understanding of performance and tactics,” he said. “He is also an attorney with extensive experience in negotiation, and a strategic thinker who sees the big picture. Tyler is a strong manager who cares deeply about employee development."
Dellow is an analytics guru amongst the NHL universe. He started mc79hockey.com, a website that trailblazed the integration of analytics into hockey. Most recently, Dellow worked with the New Jersey Devils, but now jettisons the Devils for another Metropolitan Division contender.
Darren Yorke has been with the Hurricanes for 16 seasons entering the 2024-2025 campaign, serving in multiple roles with the team. He's been an assistant general manager since 2021, but under his new position he will also take over the role of general manager for the organization's AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves. Discussing Yorke's promotion, Tulsky offered praise for his long-time coworker.
“Darren has been instrumental in overhauling the way we draft and develop players," he said. "In addition to his keen eye for players, he has a strong instinct for organizational process and a thorough understanding of every element of team operations. I am supremely confident that Darren is deserving of an increased role, and I’m proud to work alongside him."
With these moves, the Hurricanes are now one step further away from the Waddell regime in Carolina. While they had success and playoff appearances under the former GM, they underachieved. Under the management of Eric Tulsky and his newly formed staff, the Hurricanes are hopeful they can take the next steps towards winning a Stanley Cup.
