Salt Lake City to Host 2034 Winter Olympics
Players from across the NHL are finally able to return to international play, including the 2026 Winter Olympics. The odds of them sticking around for years may have skyrocketed with the announcement of the 2034 Winter Olympics host city.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that Salt Lake City, Utah, will host the 2034 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.
The NHL putting a team in Utah may not have swayed the IOC to commit to Salt Lake City, but it certainly didn’t hurt. Utah Hockey Club owner Ryan Smith noted that the state's growth and momentum have been unparalleled.
Events like figure skating and hockey will be played at various ice rinks already in Salt Lake City. The Delta Center, home of the Utah Hockey Club, along with the Maverik Center and Peaks Ice Arena, will host those events.
The latter two arenas will host hockey games while the Delta Center will host figure skating—the same formation when the city previously hosted.
Salt Lake City hosted the 2002 Winter Olympics, during which the Canadian Men’s and Women’s hockey teams won gold, and the United States men’s and women’s teams both won silver.
