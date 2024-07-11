Three Biggest Legacy Leavers From 2019 NHL Draft
It has now been five years since the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, where the New Jersey Devils selected Jack Hughes with the first overall pick. Across all four major sports, the draft serves as a way for players to join the professional ranks and the rankings and scouting of these amateur athletes dominate offseason discussion.
Sometimes, however, the scouts don't get it right. In 2012, the Edmonton Oilers selected Nail Yakupov first overall, which is largely viewed as the biggest draft "bust" in league history. On the other hand, in the 2014 draft, future 2021 Vezina winner Igor Shesterkin fell to the fourth round.
A player's legacy isn't tied to their draft position. A first overall selection doesn't guarantee your legacy as an NHL star and a late round selection doesn't close that opportunity off. Therefore, these are my three players who I believe will leave a lasting legacy in the NHL, regardless of draft position.
1. Cole Caufield
Caufield was highly touted heading into the 2019 draft, as he was rated as the 8th best American skater by NHL's Central Scouting. That being said, concerns about his height led him to fall to the 15th selection of the draft to the Montreal Canadiens. Caufield made his first NHL appearance in the 2020-21 season and transitioned to a full-time NHL player in 2021-22. With 149 points in 205 games played, Caufield signed an 8-year, $62.5 million contract extension in the 2023 offseason that will have him at the helm of the Canadiens franchise for years to come.
2. Alex Vlasic
The cousin of San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Alex Vlasic was selected with the 43rd pick by the Chicago Blackhawks. A defenseman as well, Vlasic has become a first line defenseman for a rebuilding Chicago team. In his first full season with the Blackhawks in 2023-24, Vlasic had 2 goals and 14 assists as a defense-first defenseman. In April, Vlasic signed a six-year, $27.6 million extension with the Blackhawks. Along with Connor Bedard, Alex Vlasic will be the face of the Blackhawks franchise for a long time.
3. Jack Hughes
Although expected with the first overall pick, Jack Hughes has cemented himself as an elite talent with the New Jersey Devils. Hughes was called up to the NHL immediately, playing 61 games in the 2019-20 season. In 306 games, Hughes has collected 281 points as well as three All-Star selections from 2022 to 2024. Now an alternate captain for the Devils, Hughes will be entering his third year of his 8-year, $64 million contract with the Devils and will be a force to be reckoned with on the offensive end for years to come.
Each draft has a plethora of talent spread out throughout each round. While the 2019 draft was just five years ago, players such as Hughes, Caufield and Vlasic have begun to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. Other players from this class will begin to shine as we get further away from the class, but these three young athletes are sure to leave a legacy as professional hockey players.