Capitals Top Prospect Has Unfinished Business in College
The Washington Capitals surprised many when they snuck into the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Their playoff run was short-lived after getting swept in the opening round by the New York Rangers, but the Capitals nearly had a little extra help.
As the regular season came to an end, the Capitals offered their top prospect, forward Ryan Leonard, an NHL contract to join them for a playoff run. Leonard rejected the deal and has opened up as to why.
Leonard felt he couldn’t leave his Boston College teammates after a tough loss in the NCAA national championship game.
“Maybe if our game against Denver goes the other way, it could have been a little bit different, and I could have played the end of the season with the Capitals,” Leonard told NHL.com. “But Washington has been really supportive. They told me whenever I was ready, they’d be grateful and happy. Leaving my team after losing that last game against Denver was just something I couldn’t do.”
Leonard and the BC Eagles lost 2-0 to Denver in the national championship game, and he feels there is still more to give in college hockey.
“We have some unfinished business, honestly.”
Leonard weighed his options heavily after being offered his first NHL contract, but he ultimately decided to stick with Boston College for at least another season.
As a freshman, Leonard appeared in 41 games and scored 31 goals and 29 assists for 60 total points. The Capitals selected Leonard in the first round (8th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft, and they’re remaining patient with their top prospect.
Heading into his sophomore year, Leonard is focused on improving his game in preparation for an eventual NHL debut. He’ll also put a ton of effort into bringing a national championship back to Boston College.
“I want to be a part of the team that wins Boston College another national championship.”
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!