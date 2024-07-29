Rumors Continue to Fly Around Ducks Star Forward
The Anaheim Ducks are in an interesting position as they gear up for the 2024-25 NHL season. On one hand, they don’t have high expectations to make a push as one of the top teams in the league. On the other, they have one of the best young cores that should show signs of breaking out.
Trevor Zegras has been a fixture of that core for four seasons now, but his future in Anaheim has been called into question.
Trade rumors have surrounded Zegras all offseason and even date back to before the most recent trade deadline. At 23 years old and twice already a 60-point scorer, the potential for being one of the league's best players is there.
Despite the uncertainty, Zegras needs to be focused on the tasks ahead of him. For right now, that’s working with the Ducks for at least another season and finding his 60-point form.
Injuries stunted Zegras to just 31 games and 15 points in the 2023-24 season.
“For him, his main focus just has to be ‘I’m going to training camp, I’m not dealt right now,’” Ken Danyko said on NHL Network. “That’s the nature of the beast today. I don’t care how skilled you are; teams are always looking to add… You have to give up good players to get good players.”
Zegras still has two years left on his current contract, which earns him $5.75 million annually. His already present skill and potential for growth earned him that number, but are the Ducks ready to take the next step with him?
“We’ve heard the rumors, too,” Danyko said. “We hear grumblings. They’re not always true, but usually, where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”
Without a solid direction in mind, the Ducks may not have a choice but to deal Zegras to a competitive team.
Reports have indicated that Zegras would welcome a move to a bigger market, but his future remains uncertain. The Fourth Period has linked him to eight teams, including the Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators, and New York Rangers.
