Refs Miss Game-Changing Penalty in Red Wings, Predators Matinee

The Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings were playing each other in a rare matinee game in the middle of the week in Nashville. And the score was tied at two late in the second period when the Predators were on the power play, and Predators defenseman Roman Josi went to the boards to win a puck battle.

Josi ended up getting both legs taken out from under him by Red Wings forward Marco Kasper and Kasper went down the other way on a 2-on-1 with Red Wings defenseman Albert Johansson and Johansson scored.

The referees missed a tripping call right in front of them and the goal gave the Red Wings a 3-2 lead and eventually would win 4-2.

Wings take the lead! But did the refs miss a tripping call that lead to the goal?? pic.twitter.com/Vbi1WtkXfl — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 2, 2026

This goal ultimately decided the game when the Predators were trying to stay in the race for the Western Conference's last wildcard playoff spot. The Predators likely needed to win this game to avoid having to sell pieces at the upcoming NHL Trade Deadline.

The argument could be made that the Predators had the whole third period to tie the game up, which is very true. But the fact that Detroit got a shorthanded goal on this play, where the Predators should have been given a 5-on-3 as they were already on the power play when this happened, says a lot about how bad the missed call was.

Predators player sound off and voice their opinions

The Predators media after the game were able to ask Predators forward Luke Evangelista what he thought of the missed tripping call in the game.

"I don't know what I'm allowed to say and what I'm not allowed to say, but I think everyone saw the same replay," said Evangelista.

Evangelista plays on one of the two Predators' power play units and decided to sound off on what he thought about the call. If Predators players are voicing their displeasure with the missed call, maybe the call should have been made.

Feb 26, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators right wing Luke Evangelista (77) takes a shot on goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Would the Predators have scored on the ensuing 5-on-3 if the call had been made? Nobody truly knows the answer to that, but the call should have been made, and Nashville should have had that chance.

Calls like that, especially in a close game where teams are either in playoff position fighting for more points or right outside of playoff position fighting for points, are crucial calls. They absolutely need to be made, and the referees should be made to answer why they missed the call that badly.

