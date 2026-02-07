Kraken Forward Leads Under-the-Radar Players to Watch at Olympics

The 2026 Winter Olympics are defined by the return of NHL players, meaning superstars like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Auston Matthews are back in the biggest international competition.

While those superstars are the marquee draw of the Olympics, there are a multitude of under-the-radar players ready to make their mark.

One of the key ones to watch is a promising forward prospect for the Seattle Kraken. Meanwhile, one goaltending prospect is looking to lead an unlikely run for the host country and show the Anaheim Ducks he's an NHL starter in the making.

Let's dive into three players who are ready to play integral parts for their countries and show the skill on a global scale.

Damian Clara: Anaheim Ducks Prospect & Italy's Only Hope

The hometown hero at these Olympics is Italy's goaltender and Ducks draft pick Damian Clara. The 21-year-old, 2023 second-round pick is the first Italian-born player ever selected in the NHL Draft.

He's also far and away the top player for the host country. They are expected to be the worst team in the tournament, but if Clara stands on his head and keeps carving his path to the NHL, he may surprise a few teams. To quote the late Carrie Fisher and the great Star Wars: "You're my only hope."

Feb 2, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek (17) warms up before a game against the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center.

Filip Hronek - Czechia's Blue Line Stabilizer

Czechia is a sneaky pick to take the gold medal or make a serious run. With some high-scoring forwards like Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak and Colorado Avalanche's Martin Necas, they have the depth to surprise the field.

If they want to make good on that potential, defenseman Filip Hronek is the key. He's a top defenseman with the Vancouver Canucks, and his impact is paramount for Czechia. His puck-moving abilities and speed go unnoticed in Vancouver and seem to be overlooked heading into this tournament. But make no mistake, Hronek is a difference-maker from the blue line.

Oscar Fisker Molgaard - Danish Prince Ascending

At 20 years old, Seattle Kraken draft pick Oscar Fisker Molgaard is one of the youngest players at the 2026 Winter Olympics, but he has the chance to have one of the biggest impacts for Denmark.

Playing in his first full season in North America, he's impressed at the AHL level and just recently earned his first call-up to the NHL squad. With one point in three contests, he ramped things up leading into this tournament. With the Danes needing some offensive depth, the youngster has the chance to play huge minutes and produce points. It also could raise his importance to the Kraken this season and moving forward.

