Ducks Prospect Hoping Olympic Performance Leads to NHL
Anaheim Ducks goalie Damian Clara made NHL history when he was selected in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft. Clara became the first Italian-born player ever selected in the draft. Over the past two seasons, he’s worked his way up through top European leagues and signed his entry-level contract with the team. After making his AHL debut at the end of this past season, he is expected to make the full-time jump to North America in 2025.
The Ducks’ prospect is still trying to break through to the NHL, and an upcoming tournament could be the launching point for him. The 2026 Winter Olympics are set to be played in Clara’s home country of Italy next February. When the participating countries announced their first six players, the 20-year-old puck-stopper was among Italy’s initial picks, showing how valuable he will be to their underdog story. Italy kicks off the Olympics against a stacked Sweden team, but Clara sees the entire process as an exciting challenge.
“Just see it as a challenge. There's nothing to lose," he told NHL.com. "Exciting opportunity, as I'm still in development too. And it's a great thing for Italian hockey to invite some of the best players in the world into our new rink and, obviously, match up with our team.”
Clara is also getting an opportunity to showcase himself on an international level. If he stands out, it could be the final piece of evidence needed to show that he is ready for the NHL.
The Ducks recently signed restricted free agent goalie Lukas Dostal to an expensive new contract. He’s set to be Anaheim’s starter for the next few years, creating another obstacle for Clara to overcome in the road to becoming a starter of his own. But the young goalie has overcome multiple roadblocks in becoming an NHL prospect, and it's clear that he will keep grinding to reach the next level. Going against the world's best players at the Olympics will hopefully be an excellent learning experience for the developing goaltender.
”The biggest steps have been mental and just making things simpler," he said. "I think I'm more of a well-rounded goalie now, a little more well put together. There's a long way to go.”
There is a lot riding on this for Clara. A strong performance could propel him into an NHL opportunity sooner than expected, but a poor showing could have a negative impact on his first full season in North America. The Ducks will be watching closely as one of their top prospects heads to the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!