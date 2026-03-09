Kraken Rule Out Veteran Forward Indefinitely

Jaden Schwartz of the Seattle Kraken has been ruled out indefinitely due to an upper-body injury.

The Kraken made the announcement on March 9. Schwartz previously left a 7-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators on March 7 with 45 seconds left in the first period; his face was hit by Nick Cousins’ skate after Seattle teammate Eeli Tolvanen hit Cousins into the boards. Schwartz logged 6:27 of ice time over nine shifts before he was hit.

The forward has 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 42 games for the Kraken (29-24-9), who are slated to host the Nashville Predators on March 10.

Stakes for Seattle are high; the Kraken are only one point ahead of the San Jose Sharks for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

Schwartz did leave the ice against the Senators under his own power and immediately went down the tunnel to Seattle’s locker room.

Schwartz is midway through his fifth year with the Kraken after signing with the franchise as a free agent prior to their inaugural season. The 5-foot-10 winger is midway through his fifth year with the Kraken after signing with the club as a free agent before their inaugural season.

The 33-year-old previously missed 49 games in 2015-16 due to an ankle injury.

Seattle eventually fell to Ottawa, 7-4.

This latest development comes after the Kraken agreed to terms with captain Jordan Eberle on a two-year contract extension worth 5.5 million annually. The extension came near the deadline of the NHL trade deadline, which was slated for 3 p.m. EST on March 6

Eberle was in the final season of a two-year, $9.5 million contract that carries a cap hit of $4.75 million; he was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Eberle is currently in the midst of his best statistical season in years. At 35, he has tallied 22 goals while adding 20 assists in his comeback season off a pelvic surgery last winter that sidelined him for three months. His 22 goals are his most in eight years since he scored 25 with the New York Islanders.

Eberle was named the Kraken’s second captain in Kraken history on opening day of last season, having served as an alternate since the team’s inception. He replaced the captaincy from Mark Giordano.

