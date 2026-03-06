Kraken Extend Captain Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Seattle Kraken have agreed to terms with captain Jordan Eberle on a two-year contract extension worth 5.5 million annually.

This latest deal came near the deadline of the NHL trade deadline, which was slated for 3:00 p.m. EST on March 6. Eberle is currently in the midst of his best statistical season in years. At 35, he has tallied 22 goals while adding 20 assists in his comeback season off a pelvic surgery last winter that sidelined him for three months. His 22 goals are his most in eight years since he scored 25 with the New York Islanders.

The captain of this ship 🫡



The #SeaKraken have signed Jordan Eberle to a two-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/fvXPrEQlI6 — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) March 6, 2026

Eberle was named the Kraken’s second captain in Kraken history on opening day of last season, having served as an alternate since the team’s inception. He replaced the captaincy from Mark Giordano.

Per NHL.com, his 89 goals since joining the Kraken are second behind the 134 for Jared McCann while his 130 assists and 219 points are each third in franchise history behind McCann and Vince Dunn.

Jordan Eberle Extended For Seattle Kraken Ahead of Trade Deadline

The 5-foot-11 winger of Eberle was in the final season of a two-year, $9.5 million contract that carries a cap hit of $4.75 million; he was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Jan 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle (7) and goalie Philipp Grubauer (31) celebrate after a game against the New York Islanders at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Eberle was originally selected No. 22 overall in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. He current sits with 770 career points across 330 goals and 440 assists (1,119 games played).

He previously scored the first hat trick in Kraken history in a 5-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres at the Climate Pledge Arena on Nov. 4, 2021, becoming the ninth NHL player to score a natural hat trick for an expansion team in its inaugural season. Eberle also scored the first Stanley Cup Playoff overtime goal for Seattle, a 3-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of the 2023 Western Conference First Round.

Ahead of the deadline, the Kraken also recently acquired winger Bobby McMann from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Seattle is currently in the midst of trying to claim a playoff spot in the Western Conference. the Kraken sit with 67 points in the Pacific Division across a 29-23-9 overall record.

The Kraken turn their attention to hosting the Ottawa Senators on March 7 — puck drop is slated for 10:00 p.m. est.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!