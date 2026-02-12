Blues' Jordan Binnington Answers Doubters in Olympic Opener

Jordan Binnington has built himself a complicated reputation. With the St. Louis Blues, Binnington is often thought of as an average goalie who is having a middling season so far in 2026. Through 32 games, he has a 3.65 goals-against average and an .864 save percentage. Some would say those numbers aren’t Olympic quality, though the folks in charge of constructing Canada’s roster begged to differ — and for good reason.

When Binnington dons his Team Canada sweater, something changes. It’s almost as if he goes through a portal and emerges as a brand-new man. When he’s wearing the maple leaf on his chest, he’s suddenly able to stop every puck that comes his way. It’s a miraculous transformation that’s certainly going to help the Canadians accomplish their goal of winning their 10th gold medal in men’s ice hockey.

Heading into the tournament, there was doubt Binnington would even be included on the roster. Of course, this was a foolish thought — deep down, everybody knew Binnington, the clutch player that he is, was going to make the trip to Italy alongside his fellow countrymen. And now that he’s in Milan and posting a shutout in Canada’s 5-0 victory over Czechia in the team’s opening game, it appears he’s going to be leading the team the rest of the way.

Binnington Completely Stymies the Czechs

Feb 17, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team Canada goalie Jordan Binnington (50) during the second period in a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game against Team Finland at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Czechs did a great job of testing Binnington early on. He faced 11 shots in the first period and 11 more in the second, yet none went in. By the time the final frame rolled around, Czechia’s resolve was gone. The Canadians’ speed and depth had finally broken through, thanks in part to Binnington giving them time to adjust to the speed of the international game.

There’s a universe where one or two pucks get past Binnington and Czechia is in the game late, making it harder for Canada to assert its will the way it was able to in reality. He had to know that heading into the contest. Czechia was always going to come out with fury — it had to if it wanted any chance of upsetting the Olympic favorites. The Czechs desperately needed a goal to go in at some point in the first period, yet Binnington stood on his head and denied even their best efforts. That type of performance and mettle is exactly what a No. 1 goalie is supposed to provide.

After the game was over, the entirety of Canada’s roster flocked toward its netminder, congratulating him on a job well done. Binnington absolutely deserved it. Thanks to him, as well as goals from players like Macklin Celebrini, Mark Stone and Nathan MacKinnon, the Canadians are 1-0.

