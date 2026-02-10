Top Landing Spots for Blues' Brayden Schenn

The St. Louis Blues are unlikely to make a late-season run toward the postseason like they did last year. The magic in St. Louis feels dried up, and the organization is one of the true sellers heading into the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

With the Blues on the outside looking in, many players are generating trade buzz. One player that stands out in the rumors is veteran center and captain Brayden Schenn. The 34-year-old is no longer the top-line center he once was, but he's still a Stanley Cup winner and could be a key addition for a team making a run.

The key to any move regarding Schenn is the contract. He makes $6.5 million for two more seasons, meaning the Blues will likely need to retain part of his salary to facilitate a deal. Thankfully, these teams can play ball, which is why they are the likeliest landing spots for the Blues veteran.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres are putting themselves in an excellent position of ending a 14-year-long playoff drought, and the question now becomes how much more do they need?

The factor that makes this possible is the injury trouble with center Josh Norris. Since acquiring the scoring forward, he's battled multiple injuries. With Tage Thompson and Ryan McLeod centering the top two lines, a player like Schenn would give them an experienced third-line pivot and another center to depend on down the stretch.

Colorado Avalanche

Cap space would be a huge obstacle in this potential option, but the Avalanche need a depth player like Brayden Schenn. The top-six is loaded in Colorado, but the bottom-six is too inconsistent.

Schenn might not be the scoring force he once was, but he plays the game hard and would fit in seamlessly with the Avalanche's bottom-two lines. Schenn could help lighten the load on depth players like Jack Drury and Ross Colton while helping the Avs make another run at the Stanley Cup.

Feb 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood (39) makes a save in the third period against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Utah Mammoth

The Utah Mammoth are one of several teams vying for a postseason spot in the Western Conference. While they wait for star center Logan Cooley to return, there is an obvious need in the middle of their lineup.

How does a discounted Brayden Schenn sound? The big question is whether or not Utah is on Schenn's 15-team no-trade list. If not, the Mammoth have the prospects, draft picks and salary cap to swing this deal.

Adding Schenn would give them a huge veteran boost. He can kill penalties and play anywhere on the second or third line, helping the Mammoth balance out their top-end skill.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!