Switzerland Sends Message With Dominant Win Over France

Switzerland's journey at the 2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey tournament began in lightning-quick fashion. After the opening day of competition brought one upset victory and a statement contest, day two got off to just as electric a start.

Switzerland is one of the darkhorse candidates to claim a medal at these games, and those hopes are in a good place after defeating France in a Group A contest. After scoring their first two goals within three minutes of the opening period, the Swiss continued to press and outshoot the French, finishing the game with a 4-0.

With the win, Switzerland picks up a much-needed regulation victory, giving them a 1-0-0 record and three points at the top of Group A. Not only did they start things off on the right foot, they also sent a message to the competition that they are ready to challenge for more in Italy.

Switzerland Sends a Message

It wasn't just the onslaught Switzerland brought to begin the game, which quickly put them up 2-0, but the entire Swiss game that sent a message. Every part of their performance was exactly what this team needed to kick off the tournament.

With just seven NHL players on the roster, they've been overlooked. Accompanied by teams like Canada and Czechia in Group A, they have a mountain to climb in order to win the group or even get out of the preliminary stage.

But with a dominating performance against France, Switzerland made it clear that they cannot be counted out, especially when they have players like winger Timo Meier playing like he did late in the game.

After a quiet two periods, Meier exploded. He popped off for two goals in the final frame, and it was exactly what the Swiss needed to see. Needing star power to shine as they try to upset the rest of Group A and then hopefully move on to the knockout stage, Meier's two-goal performance is the key to finding success in this tournament.

Feb 3, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils right wing Timo Meier (28) skates with the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson (44) defends during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Genoni Stands on His Head

Switzerland received elite goaltending during this contest thanks to veteran netminder Leonardo Genoni. The 38-year-old puck-stopper has been a fixture in European professional leagues and the Swiss National Team for years, and he showed why he was the easy choice in goal for Switzerland.

France threw everything it could at the grizzled veteran, but Genoni was unfazed. He stopped all 27 shots against him for an opening-game shutout. He also became the oldest goalie to record a shutout at the Olympics.

