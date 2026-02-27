Lightning Goalie Cementing Himself as Vezina Favorite

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been on a roll since the new year kicked in. But while Nikita Kucherov's multi-point displays remain a big part of Tampa Bay's dominance, goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has been a silent sentinel between the pipes. Over his last two months, he has been virtually untouchable in front of the net.

With Bolts fans already believing him to be an early favorite for the Vezina Trophy, the numbers tell a story of complete dominance. Over his last 18 games, Vasilevskiy has gone 17-0-1 with a .925 save percentage and 1.90 goals-against average, per StatMuse data collected through Feb 27, 2026. That's one regulation loss in nearly a month and a half of hockey.

Expand the sample size even further, and the dominance becomes even more impressive. Over his last 33 games, Vasilevskiy is 28-4-1 with a .926 save percentage, 1.91 goals-against average, and two shutouts. He's made 783 saves during that stretch, turning aside everything except the occasional perfect shot.

January Was Absurd

Vasilevskiy's January performance was historically good. He went 9-0-1 with one overtime loss, posting a 1.37 goals-against average and .941 save percentage. He recorded one shutout and made 222 saves on 236 shots.

Andrei Vasilevskiy over his last 18 games:



17-0-1

.925 SV%

1.90 GAA

1 shutout

430 saves



Over his last 33 games:



28-4-1

.926 SV%

1.91 GAA

2 shutouts

783 saves



Is Vasy a lock for the Vezina Trophy? 🔒🏆 pic.twitter.com/yvbZZIn7ok — SleeperNHL (@SleeperNHL) February 26, 2026

Teams couldn't solve him. Night after night, opposing forwards saw their best chances stopped. Vasilevskiy was tracking pucks through traffic, making desperation saves, and controlling rebounds like a veteran at the absolute peak of his powers.

February brought slightly more goals against, but Vasilevskiy still went 4-0-0 with a 2.66 goals-against average and .914 save percentage. Even his "down" month was better than most goalies' best stretches.

League-Leading Numbers

Vasilevskiy leads the NHL with 28 wins and ranks first with a 2.11 goals-against average. His .921 save percentage is tied for first in the league. Those aren't just good numbers. They're elite across every category that matters.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion has answered every question about his ability to maintain dominance as he gets older. At 32, Vasilevskiy is playing the best hockey of his career at exactly the right time.

The Lightning's success this season starts in net. Tampa Bay sits atop the Atlantic Division largely because Vasilevskiy gives them a chance to win every single night. When your goaltender goes 28-4-1 over a 33-game stretch, everything else becomes easier.

#GoBolts Andrei Vasilevskiy Last 18 Starts:



17-0-1

35 GA

1.90 GAA

.925 SV%

1 SO pic.twitter.com/QgohIPfNt0 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) February 26, 2026

Vasilevskiy's consistency allows Tampa Bay's offensive stars like Nikita Kucherov to take chances knowing their goaltender will bail them out when needed. His ability to steal games has turned potential losses into victories all season long.

Vasilevskiy's Grip on Vezina

The Vezina Trophy race is still far from being over. Jets' Connor Hellebuyck is back after a generational performance in the gold medal game at Milan, while the Avalanche duo of Mackenzie Blackwood (2.28 GAA, 0.916 SV%) and Scott Wedgewood (2.29 GAA, 0.913 SV%) have kept Colorado on top of the Central Division.

However, Vasilevskiy has separated himself from every other goaltender in the league with a combination of wins, save percentage, and goals-against average that no one can match.

He's not just the favorite. He's the expected winner unless something dramatic changes over the final month of the season. Andrei Vasilevskiy is playing Vezina-caliber hockey, and the hardware should follow when the season ends.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more