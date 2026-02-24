Stanley Cup Odds for Every Team Following Olympic Break: Avalanche, Lightning Favored Over Hurricanes
After a thrilling Olympics in Milan, the NHL returns on Wednesday night with just a week before the trade deadline.
Every team played at least 55 games before the Olympic break, so there are around 25 games left for each squad. That’s plenty of time for teams to rise and fall in the standings down the home stretch ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in April.
With the NHL returning from the Olympic break, let’s take a look at Stanley Cup odds for every team.
Stanley Cup Odds for Every Team After Olympic Break
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Colorado Avalanche: +350
- Tampa Bay Lightning: +400
- Carolina Hurricanes: +450
- Vegas Golden Knights: +800
- Edmonton Oilers: +1200
- Dallas Stars: +1400
- Minnesota Wild: +1900
- Utah Mammoth: +2800
- Montreal Canadiens: +3000
- Los Angeles Kings: +3000
- Florida Panthers: +3000
- Buffalo Sabres: +4000
- Detroit Red Wings: +5000
- Washington Capitals: +6000
- Pittsburgh Penguins: +7000
- New York Islanders: +7000
- Ottawa Senators: +8000
- Toronto Maple Leafs: +10000
- Columbus Blue Jackets: +10000
- Anaheim Ducks: +10000
- Seattle Kraken: +20000
- New Jersey Devils: +20000
- Boston Bruins: +20000
- San Jose Sharks: +30000
- Philadelphia Flyers: +30000
- Nashville Predators: +30000
- Winnipeg Jets: +50000
- Vancouver Canucks: +100000
- St. Louis Blues: +100000
- New York Rangers: +100000
- Chicago Blackhawks: +100000
- Calgary Flames: +100000
There are a few clear favorites to win the Stanley Cup in 2026. The Avalanche have been leading the league all season long, and the Lightning aren’t too far behind. They’re clearly the best team in each conference.
Colorado’s +350 odds imply a 22.22% probability of winning it all, with the Lightning’s +400 at 20% just behind them. The Avalanche have been sliding a bit recently, though, and Nathan MacKinnon didn’t look 100% at the Olympics.
The Hurricanes have been in the mix for years now, but can never seem to get it done in the playoffs. Still, the oddsmakers believe in them at +450, an 18.18% implied chance.
What I will say about these three teams is that it’s going to be hard for these odds to get any shorter ahead of the playoffs next month. You can usually wait and see their playoff path, and make sure there are no major injuries, by only risking maybe 25 or 50 cents at most.
The Golden Knights are interesting at +800. Mitch Marner brought a boost in the offseason, and Jack Eichel is still his superstar self. However, Vegas’s lackluster goaltending puts it out of contention for me – for now, at least.
The Stars (+1400) and Wild (+1900) would definitely have shorter odds if they weren’t in the same division as the Avalanche. However, Dallas has been a consistent threat in the playoffs, and Minnesota is looking strong this year after trading for Quinn Hughes. Those are two teams to watch down the stretch, and it may be worth a look at these prices.
At this point, though, you want to find a long shot whose odds will shorten between now and the playoffs.
While the Panthers are on the outside looking in with an uphill climb into the playoffs, you can’t ignore them at 30/1 odds. If they do make that climb, anything can happen once they’re in the postseason.
I don’t think any of the other teams have a true shot of winning the Stanley Cup, but crazy things can happen in the playoffs with goalies going on heaters. The Capitals (60/1) and Islanders (70/1) are both capable of that, especially given the easier path in the Metropolitan Division.
Hell, even the Senators (80/1) could see Linus Ullmark find his game in the playoffs.
Tread lightly when betting these longshots and perhaps just view them as possible cashout tickets down the road. The Stanley Cup winner usually has 10/1 odds or shorter at the break or beginning of March, with the Golden Knights in 2023 (+1400) being the lone outlier in the last six years.
