Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy Returns to Top NHL Goaltender

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been the best team in the NHL over the past month. They've skyrocketed up the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference standings and quickly reminded the league that they are a Stanley Cup force to reckon with.

Forward Nikita Kucherov is having another sensational season for the Lightning. With 78 points, he's third in the NHL scoring race and in the conversation for the league's MVP award.

But another player in Tampa is having an even better season. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is a previous Vezina Trophy-winner as the NHL's best puck-stopper, but his performance lately has placed him atop the Vezina Trophy race this season and re-established the veteran as the best goalie in the world.

11 of 12

The Lightning are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games as they continue their red-hot stretch. Vasilevskiy has been even better, as he's been nearly perfect over his last 12 starts.

Vasilevskiy has won 11 of his last 12 starts. The lone loss came in overtime, meaning he's earned points for the franchise in 12 consecutive appearances.

Not only has he won, but his performance has been excellent. In that span, he's allowed more than two goals in a game on just three occasions. In nine of those contests, he's stopped at least 90% of the shots he's faced.

Jan 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the third period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

A Cut Above the Rest

The deeper you dive into Vasilevskiy's season, the more impressive it becomes. He's raised his season record to 22-7-3 with a .918 save percentage and a league-best 2.13 goals-against average. His 22 wins and save percentage both rank second in the NHL.

That alone stands out and places him in the Vezina Trophy conversation this season. But NHL EDGE provides even more data showing how strong a year Vasilevskiy is having.

One of the most telling is his high-danger save percentage. Measuring the save percentage of all shots faced with 29 feet of the center of the crease, Vasilevskiy has posted a .845 save percentage. That figure ranks seventh among all NHL goalies this season and is significantly above the league average of .810.

Another stat that stood out is the high volume of 5-on-5 shots he is facing. Vasi has faced nearly double the league average (391 shots on goal), with the Lightning surrendering 600 5-on-5 shots on goal. Despite that, he's managed a save percentage at even strength of .920, ranking in the 75th percentile.

You might say, is ranking in the 75th percentile that impressive? Considering just three other goalies with a better 5-on-5 save percentage have faced more than 600 shots, I'd say so.

Vasilevskiy has effectively masked Tampa's defensive inefficiencies. He's having another incredible season, and he's re-established himself as the best goaltender in the NHL.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!