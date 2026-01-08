Lightning Emerging as New Stanley Cup Frontrunner

The Tampa Bay Lightning handed the Colorado Avalanche just their fourth regulation loss of the season in a recent contest. The game was just an early January matchup between talented squads, but the latest Lightning victory felt like a clear message.

The Lightning have been climbing their way up the power rankings and NHL standings over the last few weeks, but they've caught fire over their past eight contests. Winners of eight straight, they've overtaken the Atlantic Division and are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Their performance has put them squarely in the category of Stanley Cup contenders.

Not only have they entered the conversation, their play lately suggests the Lightning should be the front-runner for the top prize in the NHL.

Offense is Rolling

Over this winning streak, the Lightning offense is, pun-intended, electrifying. They've scored 39 goals in that span, registering at least four goals per game. They scored four on the Avalanche, seven on the rising San Jose Sharks, five on the Los Angeles Kings, and six on the Carolina Hurricanes in the game that kick-started this streak.

Forwards Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel have been terrific this season, and their play during this winning streak looks like the makings of a new championship duo in Tampa. Kucherov has seven goals and 19 points during the winning streak, while Guentzel has four goals and 10 points.

One unexpected contributor to the offense this season is defenseman Darren Raddysh. The 29-year-old, undrafted puck-mover has already reached the 30-point plateau for the third consecutive season. This time, however, he's already accumulated 36 points in just 36 games. Over their winning streak, he's recorded mulit-point games on five occasions, accumulating 12 points in the process.

Jan 6, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman J.J. Moser (90) skates with the puck against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Defense Thriving Without Captain

The offense is thriving, but so is their defense. Making it all the more impressive is the absence of top defenseman and captain Victor Hedman.

In his absence, a new top pairing has emerged. The previously mentioned Raddysh has formed a tandem with 25-year-old J.J. Moser, and the results are superb. Both players are averaging over 21 minutes of ice time per contest, and the Lightning are loving what they're getting.

According to game data from MoneyPuck, the duo is one of the best-producing defensive pairs in the NHL right now. Playing over 350 minutes of ice time together, they have amassed an expected goals percentage of 62.5%, displaying how in control of the game the Lightning are with these two on the ice.

Behind them, players have continued to step up, as is so often the case in Tampa. Another undrafted player, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, has emerged as a meaningful player in the middle of their defense. He's playing over 19 minutes per contest in his first NHL season at age 27. Similarly, 24-year-old Emil Lilleberg has taken on even more responsibility.

And that doesn't even go into the goaltending that continues to backstop this team up the standings. Right now, the Lightning have it all, and they're not operating at full health. Their performance has put the NHL on notice, loudly proclaiming a new Stanley Cup frontrunner.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!