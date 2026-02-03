Lightning Stars Still on Team Canada Despite Missing Games

Anthony Cirelli and Brayden Point watched from the bench as their team completed the largest comeback in franchise history during the Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium. One had left the game in the first period after a heavy hit, while the other hadn't played in three weeks due to a lower-body injury.

Both face uncertain timelines for recovery. Yet neither has been replaced on Team Canada's roster for the Milan Olympics, which begin in just over a week. That situation could change, but for now, the country is maintaining hope that its talented forwards will be ready to compete for gold.

The Lightning confirmed today that Cirelli and Point will not play again before the Olympic break, which begins Feb. 6. Cirelli suffered what coach Jon Cooper described as "kind of a stinger" during the Stadium Series game against Boston after taking a hit from Mark Kastelic.

Point has been sidelined since mid-January with a knee injury after Philadelphia defenseman Cam York fell on his right leg.

Team Canada Holding Roster Spots

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, neither player has been replaced on Canada's Olympic roster despite their continued absence.

"Anthony Cirelli and Brayden Point won't play again before the Olympic break," Johnston reported.

"There's still hope they'll join Team Canada in Milan, though. Word this morning is that they're not yet in a replacement situation with any of the injured players," he continued.

Canada opens Olympic competition against Czechia on Feb. 12, giving both players approximately 10 days to recover and travel to Italy.

Both were named to the 25-player roster announced Dec. 31, with Point among the first six players announced back in June alongside Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Sidney Crosby and Sam Reinhart.

Lightning Dealing with Multiple Injuries

Cooper, who coaches both the Lightning and Team Canada, acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding Point's availability when the injury first occurred. Point has been classified as week-to-week and reportedly has begun skating with the team during practice.

The Lightning's injury situation extends beyond their two Olympic centers. Forward Nick Paul will also miss the team's final two games before the break, creating significant depth challenges up front. But on the brighter side, Tampa Bay finally got Victor Hedman back on its side.

The defenseman just returned after missing 22 games following elbow surgery, playing 10:18 in the Stadium Series comeback victory. Defenseman Ryan McDonagh has also dealt with injury issues recently.

Lightning Continue Their Stay Atop Atlantic Division

Despite the mounting injuries, the Lightning have maintained their position atop the Atlantic Division with a 35-14-4 record and have gone 17-1-1 in their past 19 games. They host Buffalo tomorrow night and face one final game before NHL players depart for the Olympics.

Cirelli, 28, has 15 goals and 35 points in 49 games this season and was valued for his defensive reliability and face-off prowess when selected for Canada. Point, 31, was having another strong season for the Lightning before his injury sidelined him.

If either player cannot recover in time, potential replacements could include Florida forward Sam Bennett or other centers capable of filling their specific roles on Canada's depth chart.

