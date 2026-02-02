Lightning Win in Raymond James Stadium Creates Crazy Buccaneers Stat

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started out 2025 hot, moving to 6-2 before their bye week and establishing themselves as one of the NFC's best football team. That's not what they'll be remembered for, however — they'll be remembered for what happened after.

The Bucs went on a devastating skid, winning just two of their last nine games. They won their last contest, a must-win against the Carolina Panthers for the chance to win the NFC South, but they were unable to get the help they needed to make the playoffs.

The Bucs didn't make the postseason, but Raymond James Stadium is still getting some use. The Tampa Bay Lightning borrowed it for the NHL's Stadium Series in their game against the Boston Bruins on Sunday, and while doing so, created a rather unfortunate stat for Buccaneers fans.

Buccaneers and Lightning have one thing in common since December

The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate their shootout win against the Boston Bruins | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Lightning beat the Bruins 6-5 in a thrilling shootout on Sunday night. And WDAE's Nick Wize pointed out, that means that the Buccaneers and the Lightning have each won the same amount of games in Raymond James Stadium since December.

🚨 Weird Stat: Since December 1st the Tampa Bay Lightning have won as many games at Raymond James Stadium as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. #StadiumSeries — Nick Wize (@iAmNickWize) February 2, 2026

The Bucs won their game against the Carolina Panthers 16-14 on Jan. 3, and the Lightning won their game against the Bruins, making it even. The Bucs won just once in November and not at all in December, losing seven of their last nine games.

It's always nice to see Tampa Bay teams succeeding in Raymond James Stadium, but Buccaneers fans were probably hoping to see it more often from the football team. The Bucs would do well to try and be more like the Lightning, who currently sit atop the Atlantic Division as one of the NHL's best teams.

The Bucs have been working to make that happen this offseason, hiring offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and special teams coordinator Danny Smith, among others. Now, they'll turn their focus toward the NFL Combine and free agency, looking to do enough work to guarantee they win more games in Raymond James Stadium next year.

READ MORE: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Adamant Mike Evans Will Return in 2026

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers Interview Indiana Football Staffer Who Coached Fernando Mendoza

• Buccaneers OC Zac Robinson Excited to Work With Tristan Wirfs, Rest of OL

• What You Need to Know About Buccaneers' New Assistant Coaches

• Zac Robinson Opens Up About Relationship With Former Buccaneers OC Liam Coen