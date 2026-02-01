Lightning Arrive to Stadium Series Dressed as Buccaneers Players

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins face off in the 2026 Stadium Series, the second outdoor game in the state of Florida in NHL history. The two teams meet in Tampa, Fla., where weather conditions are surprisingly favorable for an outdoor hockey showdown.

The Lightning and Bruins square off at Raymond James Stadium. NFL fans will already know that this is the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The city has become both an NFL and an NHL town, with the Lightning and Buccaneers taking over, and the Lightning wanted to pay homage to their football counterpart as they made their way to the stadium.

The Lightning arrived in absolute style. Led by Buccaneers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and starting offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, the Tampa players arrived dressed in Buccaneers jerseys, sporting the team's classic creamsicle-colored throwback uniforms.

The Bruins also arrived in notable fashion, as the team's social media shared. dressed as Revolutionary War-era patriots. The move was a nod to the city's history and to Boston's own NFL team, the New England Patriots.

A Football Battle on the Hockey Rink

It's fitting that both teams made nods to the NFL with their arrivals. Not only is the game being played in a football arena in front of over 70,000 fans, but it's also a matchup that should carry a similar level of physicality to an NFL contest.

The Bruins and Lightning enter the game tight in the Atlantic Division standings. The Lightning lead the Atlantic by a slim margin. Their 72 points are good for a two-point cushion in front of the Detroit Red Wings, a three-point lead over the Montreal Canadiens, and a five-point lead over both the Buffalo Sabres and the Bruins.

A loss brings Boston within three points of the division lead.

With the Bruins surging and already holding on to a Wild Card spot, Boston needs these two points just as badly. The playoff race in the Eastern Conference is still jam-packed, with 14 of 16 teams in the East having realistic chances of making the postseason.

That means these two Atlantic Division foes will ratchet up the intensity and the physicality. Both teams are looking for an edge, and with a rivalry added into the mix, it's sure to be a heavy-hitting affair between these two.

Feb 1, 2026; Tampa Bay, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield walks on the field prior to the 2026 Stadium Series ice hockey game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium.

You wanted it, you got it 😏 pic.twitter.com/V168KTjeAc — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 1, 2026

Lightning Dominance in Florida

The Lightning are trying to regain dominance in the state of Florida. Between the two Stanley Cups Tampa won in 2020 and 2021 and the back-to-back championships from the Florida Panthers, the state has gone from afterthought to leader in the NHL.

Right now, the Panthers control the state and the NHL. The Lightning might have what it takes to unseat the two-time defending champions, they just need to channel the NFL mentality on the ice.

