Bruins HC Will Make History at 2026 Stadium Series

The 2026 Stadium Series battle between the Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lightning is a momentous achievement for the NHL. Not only is it a critical matchup between two Atlantic Division rivals, but it's also the second outdoor game ever played in the state of Florida.

Both the Bruins and the Lightning are desperate for these crucial two points. The Lightning hold a two-point lead at the top of the Atlantic, and they aim to extend that lead with a win over Boston. The Bruins are grasping tightly to one of the final Wild Card spots in the Eastern Conference while trailing the Lightning by five points.

When the puck drops, the battle begins. For first-year head coach Marco Sturm, it's the first chance to be behind the bench for an outdoor contest, but he's familiar with things as a player.

As The Fourth Period's Boston correspondent Shawn Hutcheon, and Matt Pepin of the Boston Globe pointed out, Sturm was a player for the Bruins during the 2010 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. When the game begins, Sturm will become the first person in NHL history to play and coach in an outdoor game.

#NHLBruins head coach Marco Sturm will become the first individual to appear in an outdoor NHL game both as a player and a head coach.

He scored the overtime winner for the Bruins in the 2010 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. — Shawn Hutcheon (@ShawnHutcheon) February 1, 2026

Sturm's Successful Season Behind the Bench

After a 33-win season in 2024-2025, the Bruins needed a change. That's why they turned to a familiar face in Sturm. But it wasn't just because of his playing tenure in Boston.

Sturm has been a coach on the rise over the past few seasons. As the head coach of the Los Angeles Kings' AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign, he led the team to three consecutive postseason appearances. With the Reign, he played a key part in developing young players and bringing an NHL approach to the AHL.

That performance led him back to Boston as the organization's 30th head coach.

And in his first season in charge, Boston has been revitalized. After a difficult start, the Bruins have surged forward. They are playing strong two-way hockey and getting incredible contributions from top players like David Pastrnak, Morgan Geekie, Elias Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy.

How Far Can Bruins Go?

This Stadium Series matchup is a measuring stick contest for both teams. If the Bruins can secure a victory, it might indicate where this team is at. While the expectation was that the team would improve under Sturm, a leap to a playoff team in year one is remarkable.

The extent to which this Bruins team can go is largely dependent on their goaltending duo. Sturm's arrival has brought a new life and confidence to Boston, but their goaltending tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo is what will make or break the Bruins' run this spring.

