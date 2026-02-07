J.J. Moser Speaks About Importance of Lightning's Culture

After the Tampa Bay Lightning's worst start in years, defenseman J.J. Moser watched to see what would happen next. The team had stumbled to a 1-5-1 record with defensive breakdowns, a struggling power play, and questions mounting.

In his first season with the organization after arriving from the Utah Mammoth, Moser had heard about the culture that sustained three Stanley Cup Finals appearances in four years. Now he was seeing it tested.

The answer came not in roster shake-ups or public criticism, but in something quieter. Head coach Jon Cooper stayed steady. General manager Julien BriseBois trusted the group. The standards remained unchanged.

"You come in here and realize why they're always here," Moser said, per The Athletic's Joe Smith. "Because of the calmness, confidence. It's the work, attention to detail. It's the consistency. And treating people right from the top to the bottom. It creates that stability that allows them to be competitive for a dozen years."

Dec 8, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper talks to his players during a break in the action against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Trusting the Process

The contrast between Tampa Bay's approach and what might have happened elsewhere struck Moser immediately. Most organizations facing a brutal start with star players underperforming would have scrambled for solutions. Trade rumors would have surfaced.

Lineup changes would have come daily. Public pressure would have demanded visible action. But Cooper chose differently.

"You come in and have a rough start; it's easy to be like, 'Let's change everything; everything is bad; let's trade a bunch of guys, whatever,'" Moser explained, per Smith.

"It's way easier to be active, to do something to show a reaction that nobody is happy."

Instead, the Lightning doubled down on their foundation.

"But the confidence to stay put, 'We trust this group, we have problems, we'll figure it out,' that consistency allows you to build," Moser continued, according to Smith.

"Everyone learns, and you have more experience in your toolbox, and everything comes together."

The approach worked. Tampa Bay has gone 19-1-1 in its last 21 games entering the Olympic break.

Culture Absorbing New Faces

The stability has proven particularly valuable as injuries forced Tampa Bay to rely on young players. Dominic James, a college free agent signing, has stepped into a second-line center role. Charle-Edouard D'Astous arrived from the Swedish Hockey League and contributed immediately on defense.

Darren Raddysh has posted 17 goals and 52 points in 49 games.

"Young guys come in and are exposed to that culture right away," Moser said, per Smith. "They realize, 'This is how we do it. This is the standard.'"

We have a lot to say... 🤫 pic.twitter.com/v2pEzI71fP — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 6, 2026

The Lightning navigated long-term injuries to Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, Erik Cernak, and Brayden Point while maintaining their position atop the Atlantic Division. The roster continuity Cooper and BriseBois maintained through the early struggles allowed the team to find its identity rather than constantly adjusting to new pieces.

Tampa Bay enters the Olympic break with a 37-14-4 record and 78 points, tied with Carolina for the most in the Eastern Conference.

The Lightning return to action on February 25 when they host Toronto at Amalie Arena, beginning a critical stretch run toward the playoffs with their championship culture intact.

