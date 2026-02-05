Team Canada Reveals Timeline for Lightning's Brayden Point Decision

Team Canada faces a critical decision this week about one of its most important forwards. The timeline is tight, but general manager Doug Armstrong has no intention of rushing the process.

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point has not played since suffering a knee injury on January 12 against the Philadelphia Flyers. Point was one of six players originally announced to Canada's Olympic roster last summer, making his potential absence a significant concern.

Armstrong laid out the decision timeline, revealing Canada hopes to have clarity before players board flights to Milan this weekend. The approach balances medical reality with logistical necessity as the Olympic tournament rapidly approaches.

Weekend Target for Decision

Armstrong told The Athletic that this weekend represents the preferred deadline for making a call on Point's status.

"We're hoping to have a decision before people have to get on planes, which is Saturday," Armstrong said. "Now, we can buy extra time. I'm not sure there's going to be a lot of extra information between Saturday and Tuesday. That's our initial plan, but it's fluid."

Team Canada technically has until February 11 to finalize roster decisions regarding potential replacement players. However, travel logistics and the need to get players settled in Milan may accelerate that timeline by several days.

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper, who also serves as Canada's Olympic bench boss, told reporters that a decision on Point is expected to be made today. The conflicting timelines reflect the uncertainty surrounding Point's recovery progress.

Point Skating But Status Unclear

Point wants to play, and Canada wants him in the lineup, but his health remains the determining factor. Armstrong emphasized the organization will not force a premature decision.

"Yes, he wants to play, and we want him to play," Armstrong said, per The Athletic. "There's no rush to this right now, so we're not rushing."

Point skated during the Lightning's optional practice this morning at Benchmark International Arena. Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois, who serves as an assistant GM on Armstrong's Team Canada staff, watched alongside a Tampa trainer as Point worked through his session.

Other Roster Updates

Canada received positive news elsewhere on the injury front. Brad Marchand returned to action Wednesday night after an injury absence and confirmed his availability directly to Armstrong.

"I talked to him, and he said he's ready to go for us," Armstrong said.

Goalie Logan Thompson was set to return for Washington on tonight, ensuring he will be ready for Olympic duty. Sam Bennett was named earlier this week as Anthony Cirelli's injury replacement after the Lightning forward suffered a shoulder injury in their recent outdoor game.

Canada opens Olympic play February 12 against Czechia at Milano Santa Giulia Arena before facing Switzerland on February 13. The gold medal game is scheduled for February 22 as Canada pursues its 10th Olympic gold medal with NHL players returning to the Games for the first time since 2014.

