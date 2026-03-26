Julien BriseBois Explains Why Lightning Traded for Corey Perry

Julien BriseBois has built a reputation as one of the NHL’s most calculated and composed general managers. Since taking over the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2018, replacing Steve Yzerman who stepped down to a senior advisor role to return to the Red Wings, he has operated with patience and precision, guiding a roster that has reached the top and continues to pursue more success.

That belief is what separates Tampa Bay from most teams. While others are rebuilding or retooling, the Lightning continue to operate in a rare window where their core remains intact and dangerous.

With elite talent still driving the bus, the focus has shifted toward the margins.

Depth, experience, and identity are the pieces that turn contenders into champions, and at this stage, BriseBois knows exactly what kind of player can help make that happen again.

Corey Perry Still Producing in 2026

That’s what made his latest move feel both familiar and intentional. The Lightning brought back Corey Perry, acquiring the veteran forward from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for a 2028 second-round pick, with the Kings retaining 50 per cent of Perry’s $2-million salary.

At 40 years old, Perry is one of the oldest active players in the NHL, second only to Brent Burns, and is one of just four players currently in the NHL who are 40 or older, alongside Alex Ovechkin and Jonathan Quick.

Despite his age, Perry is still producing. In 50 games with the Kings this season, he has scored 11 goals and 28 points, showing he can contribute offensively while maintaining a hard, disruptive style. Before that, he spent time with the Chicago Blackhawks and played a significant role with the Edmonton Oilers, including two Stanley Cup Final appearances.

During his previous stint with the Lightning from 2021 to 2023, Perry provided edge, experience, and timely offense. He wasn’t just a depth piece — he was a tone-setter. Now, he returns to a team that understands his value beyond the stat sheet.

“It’s exciting to be back and be a part of this team.”



Corey Perry speaks with @sportsnetkyle after his first game back with the Lightning. pic.twitter.com/70Jw5a9I2C — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 8, 2026

BriseBois Explains Why Tampa Brough Perry Back

Following the trade deadline, BriseBois addressed the decision to bring Perry back:

"Corey's a winner with a proven track record in the playoffs. He makes our team better. He will bring snarl to our group. He will bring additional scoring ability to our bottom six. So really excited to bring him in. And with a guy like Corey Perry — and I shouldn't say a guy like Corey Perry, there's only one Corey Perry — but with Corey Perry, it's not all about production. It's also about the leadership he brings to our group and the influence he has on other players. He has this ability to bring guys into the fight. He knows when and how to raise the temperature on the ice. He knows when to calm things down when that's what's needed. And that's priceless if you want to go on a long playoff run."

That quote reads like a blueprint for playoff hockey. Perry’s value comes in the subtle shifts during a game: a timely hit, a drawn penalty, a net-front battle that leads to chaos. He brings emotion, edge, and awareness, the kind that only comes from years of playing in high-stakes environments.

There’s also a level of trust here that you can’t manufacture. Tampa Bay knows Perry. They’ve seen how he fits, how he impacts a room, how he elevates those around him.

Only in hockey… Corey Perry fights, gets a black eye, then sits on the bench with a spoon under his eye like nothing happened 🤣🥄 #MNWild #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/2p8neHzPDb — Sam Len (@SamLenSports) March 25, 2026

The Mindset That Keeps Him Going

BriseBois was also asked how Perry has managed to stay effective this deep into his career, and his answer shifted from tactics to something more personal:

"The guys that find a way that are extraordinary, that are out of the usual course of how people do it, they usually have something very special in them. That's why they're successful. Like a 5'10" point guard who's a superstar, well he probably has something special. That's why it allows him to be a successful NBA player at 5'10". There aren't many of those guys. Corey, I think at the end of the day, it's passion. Passion for the game. In our industry, everyone loves hockey. That's why you're in the business. And our players are passionate. I don't know that any player is as passionate as Corey Perry about hockey. He loves the game. He loves to compete. He loves to muck it up. He loves the challenge of doing the hard things and the rewards that come with that. So I would say it's not so much a skill set as a mindset and that's what separates him from other players. That's why he's still playing at a really high level at this age."

It’s a revealing answer. Skill fades. Speed declines. But mindset — the willingness to compete, to adapt, to embrace the grind — that’s what extends careers. Perry has leaned into that identity, evolving from a top-line scorer into a role player who understands exactly how to impact winning.

When Perry slots into Tampa Bay’s lineup, it won’t be about how many minutes he plays or how many points he produces.

BriseBois sees him as something more layered than that — a player who fits in the bottom six but influences the entire group. His presence adds depth, but also direction. His habits, his edge, his understanding of big moments all carry over to the players around him. That’s where Perry's real value lies.

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