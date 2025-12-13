Jon Cooper Opens Up About Lightning's Unique Team Dynamics

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s 2025–26 season has felt like a roller coaster, but for most fans, it’s been a fun one. After starting the year with just one win in their first seven games, Tampa flipped the script in dramatic fashion, ripping off a 15–3 stretch that catapulted them to the top of the Eastern Conference.

What makes that surge even more impressive is the context. The Lightning have spent much of the season juggling injuries, forcing lineup changes that would sink most teams. Instead, Tampa leaned into the chaos, with young and unproven players stepping into meaningful roles and keeping the group afloat.

December brought another test. Tampa stumbled to four straight losses, including a controversial late-game review against Pittsburgh and back-to-back 2–0 shutouts against the Islanders and Maple Leafs. For a moment, the momentum felt shaky again.

Then the offense woke up. Fourteen goals in their last two games against the Canadiens and Devils showed that Tampa was finding its rhythm once more — another sharp turn in a season defined by resilience.

Cooper’s Steady Hand Behind the Bench

A major reason the Lightning continue to bounce back is the man behind the bench. Jon Cooper, the longest-tenured head coach in the NHL, remains one of the sharpest minds in the game. Coaching a roster loaded with star power is difficult on its own. Doing it while cycling through injuries and young replacements is even harder. Cooper makes it look seamless.

His strength lies in clarity. Cooper knows how to put players in positions where their skills shine, and just as importantly, he understands how to communicate expectations. His demanding but fun-loving style has earned trust from the locker room, especially from Tampa’s veteran core.

This season, that trust has extended to younger faces. JJ Moser may not always jump off the scoresheet, but he’s become essential to Tampa Bay’s structure. Earlier this year, Cooper dubbed him “the eraser,” a nod to his ability to clean up mistakes and stabilize play. Rookie Charles-Édouard D’Astous has also earned praise for his composure, while Emil Lilleberg continues to quietly improve with each passing week.

Why “Next Man Up” Looks Different in Tampa

After one of Tampa’s most dominant wins — a 4–1 victory over the Rangers that showcased the growing chemistry between Nikita Kucherov and Brandon Hagel — Cooper was asked about the message he’s been giving to players jumping into the lineup.

“Well, it’s an interesting dynamic,” Cooper said. “You’ve got a group of veterans in here that are kind of leading the way, and then you have a bunch of players being given an opportunity. The misconception is ‘next man up’ means you’ve got to fill Hedman’s shoes, or McDonagh’s, or Point’s. That’s not your job. Your job is to do the best you possibly can in the structure we have for you, and I think everybody’s really taken that to heart."

"Nobody’s trying to play outside of what they are, and everybody’s on the same page, so we’re not rolling up against the tide. We’re all in kind of unison right now, and in 82 games that doesn’t happen the entire year, but you take advantage of them while you can.”

That quote cuts to the heart of Tampa’s success. No one is being asked to be someone they’re not. Players aren’t chasing roles beyond their skill sets, and the result is a team moving together instead of fighting the current.

Cooper’s acknowledgment that this kind of unity doesn’t last all 82 games is equally important. When it shows up, you lean into it, and Tampa clearly is.

As the season rolls on, the Lightning may hit more bumps. But with Cooper guiding the room and everyone pulling in the same direction, Tampa continues to prove why they remain one of the NHL’s most dangerous teams, while Cooper himself prepares for the next stage as Canada’s head coach at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

