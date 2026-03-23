Lightning Star Finally Makes Convincing Hart Case in Two-Horse Race

The fact that Nikita Kucherov is a generational player is something that is becoming clearer as he continues his elite production season after season. But despite his sheer volume of offense, the Lightning star has surprisingly eluded the Hart Trophy for much of his career.

That is rapidly changing this season. The Lightning winger has transformed from perennial Art Ross contender to legitimate Hart Trophy frontrunner, earning recognition as one of two clear favorites for the league's most prestigious individual honor alongside Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon.

Kucherov sits second in the latest Hart Trophy rankings released by hockey analyst Dom Luszczyszyn. The Russian star trails only MacKinnon in what has evolved into a genuine two-horse race, with Connor McDavid settling into third place despite his own remarkable campaign.

The development represents a significant evolution in how voters and analysts evaluate Kucherov's overall value. Tampa Bay's offensive catalyst has compiled 119 points through 65 games, leading the league in scoring while posting a staggering 1.83 points-per-game average that surpasses both MacKinnon's and McDavid's.

Breaking Through Previous Barriers

Kucherov won back-to-back Art Ross Trophies as the league's leading scorer over the last two seasons. However, despite those accomplishments, he failed to finish as the Hart Trophy frontrunner in either campaign, a distinction that frustrated Lightning supporters who believed their star deserved greater recognition.

But the gap between Kucherov's elite points production and what the voters truly want from their MVP has some very real concerns. Over the course of multiple seasons, it has been clear that the Russian winger's weak defensive game has costed Tampa Bay some major wins.

The fact that he also struggles to drive play at five-on-five compared to MacKinnon or McDavid has held him from clinching the MVP. "Points are important, but they are not the total embodiment of a player's value," Luszczyszyn wrote in his analysis.

The analyst believes that while more points ensure bigger margins of wins, just scoring points wouldn't give Kucherov the Hart Trophy if he weren't ticking all the boxes.

Transcendent Offensive Performance

The difference manifests most clearly in five-on-five production. Kucherov has posted career-best numbers at even strength over the past three seasons, with his current campaign representing the pinnacle of that upward trajectory.

His 40 goals and 79 assists place him among the league's elite in every major offensive category. The Lightning rank second in the Atlantic Division behind the Buffalo Sabres, validating the team success component that Hart voters traditionally prioritize.

MacKinnon, meanwhile, maintains a slight edge in current projections with 114 points through 67 games. The Avalanche center leads the NHL with 45 goals while anchoring the league's top team, providing compelling ammunition for voters who emphasize complete two-way excellence.

The race figures to tighten further as both candidates chase historic statistical benchmarks over the season's final month. Both teams have just 13 games left. Both Kucherov and MacKinnon aim to finally win that elusive second Hart Trophy that they have been chasing in the shadow of McJesus for years now.

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