Lightning Star Overtakes Connor McDavid for Art Ross Lead

Nikita Kucherov once again made a statement as the Tampa Bay Lightning demolished the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 to extend their winning streak to three games.

Everyone knew that Tampa Bay was the favorite as they walked into Rogers Place to meet Edmonton, but no one could have known that Kucherov would once again get a four-point night.

With two goals and two assists, the Lightning star passed Connor McDavid in the Art Ross Trophy race in a head-to-head showdown between the league's two leading scorers. With his latest tally, Kucherov now sits at 118 points and claims sole possession of first place in the NHL scoring race.

McDavid responded with a goal to reach 116 points, but his 399th career marker could not prevent the Oilers from falling to the surging Lightning. The Edmonton captain now trails Kucherov by two points with both teams entering the final stretch of the regular season.

The performance continued Kucherov's remarkable form that has transformed the Art Ross race over the past three months. The Russian superstar entered 2026 trailing McDavid before exploding for 67 points across 31 games since January 1, the most prolific stretch by any player in the league during that span.

Historic Road Dominance

Kucherov extended his consecutive three-point road game streak to five contests, joining Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux as the only players in NHL history to accomplish the feat. Gretzky achieved the mark in 1985-86, while Lemieux did it twice during 1987-88 and 1992-93.

Legit running out of words to describe how good Nikita Kucherov is... pic.twitter.com/VzOuLrrIGa — NHL (@NHL) March 22, 2026

The Lightning winger has compiled 12 points across those five road games while helping Tampa Bay win three consecutive contests away from home. His ability to produce at elite levels in hostile environments has become a defining characteristic of his late-season push.

Kucherov scored his 396th career goal in the contest, including his first short-handed tally after 13 seasons in the NHL. The milestone arrived during the second period as Tampa Bay extended its lead to a two-goal advantage against Edmonton's desperate comeback attempt.

Anthony Cirelli, meanwhile, added his 19th goal of the season while Brandon Hagel collected his 35th assist of the campaign. The Lightning's top line has combined for 24 points over the past three games, providing the offensive firepower that has fueled Tampa Bay's recent success.

Elite Company

Kucherov's 118 points have also placed him among the elite scorers in NHL history with multiple 40-goal and 100-assist seasons. Only Gretzky and Lemieux have previously achieved those benchmarks in a single campaign, making Kucherov the third player ever to reach both milestones.

Folks, we have a new League leader in points ⚡ pic.twitter.com/SLLIsA4KHL — NHL (@NHL) March 22, 2026

On the other hand, McDavid's only goal of the night puts him just 1 goal away from being the fifth player in Oilers history to reach the 400-goal milestone. He also sits just one assist away from recording 800 assists with the franchise. He already holds the record for the second most points for Edmonton with 1198 points.

Only Gretzky has more with 1669 points, which the "Great One" has held onto since he left the Oilers nation in 1988. Back in the present, the Art Ross Race, which for the longest time felt like a three-man contest between Kucherov, McDavid, and Nathan MacKinnon, now seems firmly in Kucherov's grasp.

MacKinnon still sits at 114 points, with the Avalanche having already punched their ticket to the playoffs. Colorado's star center already holds a clear advantage when it comes to goals, but with less than 3 weeks remaining in the home stretch, the Art Ross might as well be Kucherov's property now.

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