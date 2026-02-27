Lightning, Avalanche Stars Settle Into Battle for Second Place

Connor McDavid has already crossed the milestone. The Edmonton Oilers captain reached 100 points in just 60 games, becoming the first player to hit the century mark this season. That leaves everyone else fighting for second place, and right now that battle is a dead heat.

Nathan MacKinnon and Nikita Kucherov are both sitting at 95 points after neither could extend their totals last night. MacKinnon's Colorado Avalanche fell 5-2 to the Minnesota Wild, while Kucherov's Tampa Bay Lightning dropped a 5-4 decision to the Hurricanes.

The losses were a rare setback for both teams. Colorado had been rolling at home before Minnesota ended their run, and Tampa Bay saw their six-game winning streak snapped in Raleigh. But the individual scoring race is what matters most right now, and MacKinnon and Kucherov are locked in a tight battle.

Kucherov's Remarkable Surge

What makes Kucherov's position even more impressive is where he was two months ago. On December 22, he sat seventh in the NHL scoring race with just 45 points, trailing McDavid by 17.

FIRST TO 100‼️



Connor McDavid reaches the century mark in just 60 games!



📺: @espn ➡️ https://t.co/m0LyTCHYnH pic.twitter.com/nXgNiGGaa0 — NHL (@NHL) February 27, 2026

Since then, Kucherov has been unstoppable. He's scored at a ridiculous 2.4 points-per-game clip, posting nine straight multi-point games at one point and 16 overall. Five of those were four-point performances or better.

The 32-year-old leads the league in points per game at 1.79, making him the most efficient scorer in hockey despite trailing McDavid and being tied with MacKinnon in total points.

MacKinnon's Consistency

MacKinnon has been outstanding all season, leading the league with 40 goals while adding 55 assists. His 95 points represent another elite campaign for the Colorado alternate captain, who finished second in scoring last season with 140 points.

The Nova Scotia native returned from the Olympics with a silver medal after Canada fell to Team USA in the gold medal game. MacKinnon had several chances to be the hero in that contest but couldn't find the back of the net when it mattered most.

Now he's focused on winning the Art Ross Trophy for the first time in his career. MacKinnon has finished second in scoring thrice. Ironically, in three instances, it was either Kucherov or McDavid who trumped him for the scoring title. Back in 2018, the Oilers' captain outscored him 108 to MacKinnon's 97.

Meanwhile, Kucherov has claimed the Art Ross for the last two seasons, both time with the Avalanche center being a close second missing out with 116 to Kucherov's 121 last season and 140 to the Lightning forward's 144 in the season before that.

The Gap Behind McDavid

Both players trail McDavid by five points, and catching the Oilers captain doesn't seem totally impossible at this stage. But with McDavid averaging 1.67 points per game and showing no signs of slowing down, it is becoming harder to catch up, and MacKinnon and Kucherov don't want to be the third in a three-man race

Another season of triple digit points for Connor McDavid! 👏 pic.twitter.com/dofEb1zTFy — NHL (@NHL) February 27, 2026

Both have been elite all season. Both are playing for powerhouse teams. And both want to finish as close to McDavid as possible. The difference maker could be health and schedule. Both teams have strong playoff positioning, which means neither player will need to be rested down the stretch.

That sets up a fascinating final two months for the league to see who claims second place in the scoring race. McDavid has already won the milestone. Now it's time for MacKinnon and Kucherov to decide who finishes as the runner-up.

