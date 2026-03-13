Lightning's Nikita Kucherov Hits Career Milestone Amid Art Ross Chase

Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov has been nothing short of sensational this season. But while Bolts fans are already familiar with just how insane his scoring has been over the last few seasons, the fact that Kucherov is doing what he is doing at his pace has them stunned.

To add to that, he reached 1100 career points with two helpers as the Lightning demolished the Detroit Red Wings 4-1. In the process, he also became the first player from the 2011 NHL Draft class to reach the milestone, once again cementing himself as one of the most prolific point producers in hockey history.

The milestone marks just another bump in a career that has seen Kucherov win three Art Ross Trophies, two Stanley Cups, and one Hart Trophy, while also becoming the Lightning's all-time leader in assists and second in franchise history in both goals (391) and points (1100) behind just franchise legend Steven Stamkos.

Second-Round Steal Dominates Draft Class

Tampa Bay selected Kucherov 58th overall in the second round of the 2011 draft, making him one of the greatest steals in NHL history. The Lightning watched 57 players come off the board before selecting the Russian winger, including 35 forwards who have long since been surpassed by Kucherov's production.

KUCH coming in hot 🔥



While currently in the chase for the #ArtRossTrophy, Nikita Kucherov becomes the first player from the 2011 NHL Draft to hit 1,100 NHL points! pic.twitter.com/eNSkOf566d — NHLPA (@NHLPA) March 13, 2026

Kucherov has left everyone from the 2011 draft class in the dust, with Mark Scheifele being the closest behind him with just 882 points. What makes this even crazier is that Kucherov has played 79 fewer games than the Jets center while scoring 218 more points.

The gap between Kucherov and his draft peers illustrates just how dominant he has been throughout his career. No other player from his class has come close to matching his sustained excellence or ability to produce at an elite level year after year.

Chasing Fourth Art Ross Trophy

Kucherov sits in a prime position to capture his fourth career Art Ross Trophy and third consecutive scoring title. He already won the award once in 2019 with 128 points before doubling down to win two more in the last two seasons in 2024 and 2025 with 144 and 121 points, respectively.

Now, as he sits with 106 points through 60 games, his fourth consecutive 100-point season and sixth overall, he trails the scoring lead by just four Points. Connor McDavid leads the race with 110 points in 65 games, but the Lightning star also has two more games in hand with 18 games left in the regular season compared to McDavid's 16.

Nathan MacKinnon, meanwhile, sits in the middle of the two with 108 points in 64 games, with the same amount of games in hand. The Avalanche star has twice missed his chance at the Art Ross Trophy to Kucherov's brilliance over the last two seasons.

This time, he wants his hand on the scoring title, and with Colorado playing its absolute best, Kucherov would need to continue his peak production if he wants to make it three in a row.

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