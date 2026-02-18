Team USA Advances to Semifinals Following Overtime Win Against Sweden

Anyone who knows their history of the ever-iconic Miracle on Ice is aware that, in the wise words of Herb Brooks, a game between the U.S. and Sweden is not to be considered some throw away game.

Team USA was previously winless in the last eight games of the series versus Sweden — the two teams had met 15 prior times in the Olympics, but never in the quarterfinals, which was the case on Feb. 18.

Connor Hellebuyck got the nod to start in the net for the U.S.; he entered the game second in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in both save percentage (.952) and goals against average (1.00). Jacob Markstrom of the New Jersey Devils played in goal for the Swedes. Both Markstrom and Hellebuyck had impressive performances in the nets, forcing the matchup into overtime. The pair of goaltenders combined for a total of 66 saves, Markstrom with 38 for Sweden and Hellebuyck finishing the matchup with 28 for the Americans.

Prior to the Milano Cortina Games, the most recent time the U.S. faced off against Sweden was on Feb. 19, 2006, a 1-2 loss for the U.S. in pool play.

Jan 31, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Minnesota Wild defensemen Quinn Hughes (43) follows the play against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images | Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Team USA opened the scoring with a goal at the 31:03 minute mark. Dylan Larkin scored on a redirect from Jack Hughes, who was assisted by his older brother of Quinn Hughes.

Quinn Hughes Continues to Lead U.S. Storylines in Ongoing Winter Olympics

Quinn has now earned at least one point in every single game the U.S. has played, en route to also leading the Americans in ice time. Against the Swedes in the quarterfinals, he finished with 27:31 TOI.

Mike Zibanejad scored his third goal of the tournament to tie things up at 1-1 with only 1:31 remaining in the third period and forced the game into OT, with the broadcast noting that the goal also marked Lucas Raymond posting his fifth assist of these Olympic Games as well.

Mika Zibanejad ices the game for Team Sweden. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/KPjvE2YaEd — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2026

Jesper Bratt of Team Sweden — who is also on the Devils' roster — has seen questionable healthy scratches and a low number of shifts throughout the Olympics. Rasmus Dahlin entered the game against the U.S. with four assists and a goal.

Quinn would win the goal for the U.S. in OT, with Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird" ringing out throughout Italy. The goal was scored at the 63:27 mark.

Quinn currently plays in the NHL for the Minnesota Wild and has 466 points (64 goals, 402 assists) in his league career so far.

The U.S. had an all-time 2-2 record in Olympic Semifinals. Team USA has faced three different teams (Russia, Finland and Canada) in its last three semifinal appearances at the Olympic Winter Games. Given the results of the Feb. 18 game, No. 2 USA moves on to face off against No. 3 Slovakia in the Feb. 20 semifinal at 3:10 p.m. EST at the Milano Santagiulia Arena. No. 1 Canada will see action against No. 4 Finland.

Following feedback from players, the hockey boards at Milano’s Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena were changed to a lighter color for the remainder of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

The American's Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team goes for the gold medal against Canada with opening faceoff set 1:10 p.m. EST on Feb. 19 prior to the men's semifinals. The U.S. women boast five straight shutouts over its first six games and have also outscored opponents, 31-1.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!